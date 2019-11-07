Here's what's open and what's closed in Regina on Remembrance Day
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 10:59AM CST
REGINA -- Here's everything you need to know about services are available in the Queen City on Remembrance Day.
• City hall is closed
• Landfill is open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual
• Transit will operate on Sunday routes and schedules
• Paratransit will operate on a holiday schedule from 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries gates will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre will be closed
• Northwest Leisure Centre is open 12 to 6 p.m.
• Sandra Schmirler Centre is open 12 to 6 p.m.
• Lawson Aquatic Centre and Fieldhouse are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Public skating at Jack Hamilton Arena will be open 2 to 4 p.m.
• Parking meters are not in effect