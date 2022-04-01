Here's what we know about Grey Cup 2022

The 109th Grey Cup will take place in Regina, Sask. in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including when it will be played, how much tickets cost and when the festival begins.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The champions of the West and East divisions will face off at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022.

The game begins at 5:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. ET) and will be broadcast on TSN.

TICKET PRICES

Grey Cup tickets range from $110 to $125 for standing room tickets, and $199 to $475 for all other seats around the stadium.

(Source: Grey Cup Festival)

Saskatchewan Roughriders season ticket holders will get early access to Grey Cup tickets.

For the ticket holders of the remaining eight teams, tickets will go on sale on May 19, 2022.

For the general public, tickets will go on sale on June 14, 2022.

Click here for more ticketing information.

GREY CUP FESTIVAL

The 2022 Grey Cup Festival will begin on Nov. 15, with events leading up to the game.

The festival’s theme is “Bring it to the Heartland." The CFL said the theme “reflects Saskatchewan as the heartbeat of the CFL, and the Canadian prairies as the heartland of Canada.”

Bring your pride, your traditions, your passion, and your ambitions. 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱.



109th #GreyCup | @CFL https://t.co/AUkGLBLSx0 pic.twitter.com/G8y7bsBFyI — 109th Grey Cup (@GreyCupFestival) March 1, 2022

There will be multiple events throughout the week in Regina, Saskatoon and other Saskatchewan communities.

“The Saskatchewan Roughriders and our incredible Volunteer Host Committee are so excited to finally be able to host our first Grey Cup and Festival at Mosaic Stadium,” said Roughriders President and CEO and Grey Cup Festival co-chair Craig Reynolds in a news release.

“We all know there is no place like Saskatchewan for a once in a lifetime football party, and we can’t wait to bring CFL fans together again this November.”

SECOND CHANCE

Saskatchewan was initially slated to host the 2020 Grey Cup, but the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CFL announced Regina would host the 2022 championship following the cancellation.

The Riders last hosted the Grey Cup in 2013, when they defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to claim the franchise's fourth championship.