What you need to know about the Grey Cup Festival
The festivities for the sold out 109th Grey Cup game in Regina are about to begin. Here is what you need to know about this week’s Grey Cup Festival in the Queen City.
The festival is set to run from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, with five full days full of events and fun opportunities for CFL fans in Regina.
NOV. 16
HIGHWAY 11 CUP RUN
The Grey Cup will be transported from Saskatoon to Regina on a five hour journey down Highway 11.
The convoy will be made up of Saskatoon Police Service members, Saskatchewan RCMP and Canadian Armed Forces personnel.
Indigenous leaders will accompany the cup on its trip, as it crosses from Treaty 6 to Treaty 4 territory.
The cup will leave Saskatoon at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and is set to arrive in Regina at 4:30 p.m.
SIRIUSXM KICKOFF PARTY
The free, all-ages event will begin at 5 p.m. and will officially launch the 2022 Grey Cup Festival and welcome the CFL championship trophy to the Queen City.
Saskatchewan raised and Juno-award winning singer Colin James is set to headline the kickoff party.
The celebration offers visitors of all ages to experience Riderville before it becomes a 19-years and older venue the next day.
The party is set to be held in the Viterra International Trade Centre at 1700 Elphinstone Street.
NOV. 16 – NOV. 19
SASKTEL DIGITAL ZONE
Described as “a fun, interactive way to get your game on” the Sasktel Digital Zone provides visitors video games with interactive technology and sports experiences.
Among the attractions are a virtual field goal kicking competition, a head to head stage, an augmented reality photo booth as well as a “V/R-cade” which offers everything from augmented reality dodgeball to a robot soccer match.
The venue will be held in the International Trade Centre from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 16 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20.
NOV. 17
2022 CFL PLAYER AWARDS
The event honouring the best performers of the 2022 CFL season will be hosted by TSN sportscaster Kate Beirness in Regina.
Tickets for the event cost $194.25. The reception is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the Conexus Arts Centre, with the event officially beginning at 7 p.m.
NOV. 17 – NOV. 19
‘PATHS TO GLORY’ E-SPORTS TOURNAMENT
The Brandt Centre will host over 200 professional e-sports athletes as they face off to win the largest prize pool ever offered for Super Smash Bros Ultimate.
Visitors can try the game for themselves for free on Thursday before the tournament gets underway on Friday and Saturday.
The competition features winners from the nine lead-up events representing CFL markets from across Canada.
Times: Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
NEXGEN ENERGY DRONE SHOW
The skies above the Grey Cup Festival will be illuminated by a nightly drone show.
The event at Confederation Park will be lit up by 300 drones working in formation to create a light show. According to the festival, it will be the largest drone show ever flown in Canada.
The shows will last for around 10 minutes, with the drones set to create a depiction of Turtle Island before highlighting all nine CFL teams and the Grey Cup itself.
The free nightly events are set to begin at 9 p.m.
TEAM PARTY ROOMS
Six party rooms will be available in the REAL District, representing eight CFL teams along with the Atlantic Schooners.
Most of the team party rooms will be located in the Cooperators Centre with the exception of Riderville, which will take place in the International Trade Centre.
A day pass will cost visitors $50, while a three day pass of $104 will cover admission to all six party rooms for each day they are open.
Admission to each room is strictly 19-years and older.
NEXGEN ENERGY STREET FESTIVAL
Described as a giant outdoor playground, the Nexgen Energy Street Festival offers four days of family friendly activities like games, warm up stations, shows from the Harvard Community Stage as well as the SaskPower Tube Slide.
The free street festival will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Confederation Park.
SASKPOWER FAMILY FAIR
An indoor, family focused interactive area will be provided for those who are younger and young at heart, according to the festival.
The free area will house obstacle courses, bouncy castles and a selfie boutique.
The Family Fair will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Affinityflex building.
HUDDLE IN THE HEARTLAND
Huddle in the Heartland is a youth football area that will offer programming to grow the game of football and teach children who are new to it.
Programming will include player led drills, position breakdowns and interactive skills competitions with a live leaderboard.
The free event is an extension of the Family Fair and will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
GAINER’S HEARTLAND
The Gainer’s Heartland event promises to transport visitors to the ‘Heart of Saskatchewan.’
The family friendly space offers festival goers a relaxed venue to connect and many local food vendors as well as opportunities to explore Saskatchewan’s Indigenous roots.
Activities such as photo booths, face painting, hair braiding, colouring stations and many more will be available.
Complimentary Grey Cup scarves will be offered.
The area is also set to be visited by Saskatchewan's favourite gopher.
NOV. 18
CFL COMMISIONER STATE OF THE LEAGUE ADDRESS
The free event will see CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie provide an update on the direction of the Canadian Football League.
Ambrosie will also be available to take questions from fans.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the International Trade Centre.
CFL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION LEGENDS LUNCHEON
The ‘fan-favourite event’ at the Queensbury Convention Centre includes a meal, silent auction, live auction, and heads-or-tails fundraiser that runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie and the Grey Cup will also be in attendance.
Guests to the event will be able to hear first-hand stories from CFL alumni.
The Alumnus of the Year Award and the Indigenous Champion Award will also be presented at event.
CFL alumni members will be seated at every table. The Grey Cup Festival promises visitors a “memorable, up-close-and-personal experience for the die-hard CFL fan.”
Admission to the event will cost visitors $157.
NOV. 18 – NOV. 19
CALGARY GREY CUP COMMITTEE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
A free, pancake breakfast will be provided at Confederation Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is put on by the Calgary Grey Cup Committee. The organization promises to put on a “kicken stampede breakfast” for all those who attend.
NOV. 19
CHEER EXTRAVAGANZA
20 cheer teams from across Canada will show off their skills at the Cheer Extravaganza at the Brandt Centre on Friday.
The event, running from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is set to feature baton teams, dancers, cheerleaders and more.
Admission is listed as $20 for adults, while youth under 14-years of age get in free when accompanied by an adult.
The event is rush seating and organizers encourage visitors to arrive early to ensure they get the best seats.
CANADIANA GALA
The Friday night Canadiana Gala will be held in the Queensbury Convention Centre at 6 p.m.
The event is described as a family-style sit down meal. The Juno award winning band The Road Hammers will provide entertainment.
Admission is listed as $295.
NOV. 20
INDOOR AND OUTDOOR TAILGATE PARTIES
For game day, both indoor and outdoor tailgate parties are set to be offered.
The indoor tailgate in the International Trade Centre will cost visitors admission of $104, while the outdoor event is free with a ticket to the 109th Grey Cup game.
The Saskatchewan country music band The Hunter Brothers will provide entertainment for the indoor tailgate prior to kickoff on Saturday.
Both events will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
THE 109TH GREY CUP GAME
The festivities come to an end with the 109th Grey Cup game, set to begin on Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium.
More information on the activities of the 2022 Grey Cup Festival can be found on its website.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Democrats clinch control of U.S. Senate with win in Nevada
Democrats will stay in control of the U.S. Senate next year after Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, handing a major victory to U.S. President Joe Biden.
What is the future of working from home in Canada?
After Elon Musk announced that he plans to scrap Twitter’s 'work from anywhere policy,' it raises questions about the future of permanent remote work in North America and if it's here to stay.
Two aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board the planes.
B.C. anti-pipeline activists throw maple syrup at Emily Carr painting
Climate activists calling for an end to a gas pipeline project in northern British Columbia threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to the wall at the Vancouver Art Gallery.
Kids’ Advil packs on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon as pressure mounts at pediatric hospitals
A pack of children’s Advil is currently on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon in Canada as a shortage of kids’ pain medications, surge of respiratory illnesses and mounting pediatric patient volumes compound in Ontario.
Ontario top doctor to ask public to mask up this week: sources
Two government sources say Ontario's top doctor will recommend the public begin masking on Monday in an effort to help overwhelmed children's hospitals.
Here are some of the 'verified' fake Twitter accounts overtaking the platform
Fake Twitter accounts impersonating highly-recognized companies and personalities are the latest twist in Elon Musk's era as the new owner and CEO the company. CTVNews.ca has compiled some of the 'verified' fake accounts that are taking over the platform.
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
Saskatoon
-
'Some of the most important work I’ve done in my life': War artist drawings raising money for Ukraine
A limited set of drawings by Canadian war artist Richard Johnson are on display at the St. Thomas More College Art Gallery (STM Gallery).
-
'It’s kind of scary': Saskatoon youth centre running short of warm weather items
EGADZ Youth Centre in Saskatoon is in need of warm weather items for teens, particularly boy’s coats and blankets.
-
Saskatoon retains title of 'Canada’s largest indoor Remembrance Day service'
Thousands showed up to SaskTel Centre for the return of in-person Remembrance Day services Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police make arrest in May 2021 homicide investigation
After more than a year, police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation from May 2021.
-
U of W students and security threatened by man with machete; police arrest suspect
One man has been taken into custody after police say a suspect was swinging a machete on the University of Winnipeg campus and threatening students and security.
-
What is the future of working from home in Canada?
After Elon Musk announced that he plans to scrap Twitter’s 'work from anywhere policy,' it raises questions about the future of permanent remote work in North America and if it's here to stay.
Calgary
-
Temporary wall collapses inside CrossIron Mills mall, striking grandmother and baby
A wall collapsed inside CrossIron Mills mall early Saturday afternoon, leaving shoppers stunned and a baby shaking.
-
Calgary's homicide unit investigating fatal morning shooting in Falconridge
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in a Falconridge back-alley Saturday morning.
-
One dead in Saturday collision on QEII
One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on the QEII highway north of Highway 581 Saturday morning.
Edmonton
-
Temporary wall collapses inside CrossIron Mills mall, striking grandmother and baby
A wall collapsed inside CrossIron Mills mall early Saturday afternoon, leaving shoppers stunned and a baby shaking.
-
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton
A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.
-
Surgeries at this private surgery centre in Edmonton will be paid for by AHS
A new private surgery facility has opened in Edmonton to perform orthopedic surgeries.
Toronto
-
Ontario top doctor to ask public to mask up this week: sources
Two government sources say Ontario's top doctor will recommend the public begin masking on Monday in an effort to help overwhelmed children's hospitals.
-
One person dead after shooting in Scarborough
One person has died after being shot in Scarborough, police say.
-
Kids’ Advil packs on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon as pressure mounts at pediatric hospitals
A pack of children’s Advil is currently on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon in Canada as a shortage of kids’ pain medications, surge of respiratory illnesses and mounting pediatric patient volumes compound in Ontario.
Ottawa
-
'Solidarity Saturday': Ottawa education workers call on province for better deal
Education workers and supporters rallied in an Ottawa suburb on Saturday, pushing for a better contract from the provincial government.
-
Community Christmas markets ring in the start of the holiday season
The snow has yet to fall in the Ottawa region, but the holiday spirit is alive in North Grenville as the Kemptville Campus transformed into a Christmas market this weekend.
-
Ontario top doctor to ask public to mask up this week: sources
Two government sources say Ontario's top doctor will recommend the public begin masking on Monday in an effort to help overwhelmed children's hospitals.
Vancouver
-
B.C. anti-pipeline activists throw maple syrup at Emily Carr painting
Climate activists calling for an end to a gas pipeline project in northern British Columbia threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to the wall at the Vancouver Art Gallery.
-
'We're expecting a big year': Frigid forecast could make for ideal conditions on the slopes
Cypress Mountain saw big crowds hit the slopes on opening day Saturday.
-
West Vancouver officer injured in rockslide that 'destroyed' police vehicle
A West Vancouver police officer is expected to make a full recovery after suffering head lacerations in a rockslide that "destroyed" their vehicle Friday night.
Montreal
-
MISSING
MISSING | 'Too sad to sleep': Montreal family still desperate for answers weeks after 17-year-old Tian Feng's disappearance
Tian Feng, a 17-year-old boy last seen in Montreal over three weeks ago, is still missing. His family has spent the past month desperately searching for answers, all while navigating a new country and new languages.
-
At least one victim in shooting near Laval college linked to a gang: police
At least one of the young men injured in Friday's shooting near a Laval junior college is believed to be affiliated with a street gang, police confirmed at a press conference Saturday. Laval police (SPL) Chief Pierre Brochet said the victim could be linked to the Flamehead Boys gang, a group active on Laval territory.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious death' of woman in Monteregie, Que.; man arrested
A woman was confirmed dead Saturday after she was found seriously injured in a Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu home, in Quebec's Montérégie region. A man, whose relationship to the victim has not been confirmed by police, has been arrested.
Vancouver Island
-
Town mourns death of former Comox Mayor Russ Arnott
Current Mayor Nicole Minions offered her condolences to Arnott's family and the town more broadly in a Facebook post Friday evening.
-
Ukrainian families seeking refuge in Canada reflect on horrors of war on Remembrance Day
Ukrainian refugees living on Vancouver Island spent Remembrance Day reflecting on those lost, and those still living, in their home country.
-
B.C. anti-pipeline activists throw maple syrup at Emily Carr painting
Climate activists calling for an end to a gas pipeline project in northern British Columbia threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to the wall at the Vancouver Art Gallery.
Atlantic
-
Striking teaching staff, Dalhousie University approve new contact
A new contract has been ratified between Dalhousie University and striking workers about three weeks after some teaching staff walked off the job calling for better wages.
-
Post-tropical storm Nicole hits the Maritimes Saturday
Many Halifax residents woke up to power outages Saturday as remnants of post-tropical storm Nicole rolled through the Maritimes.
-
2023 World Juniors brings possible economic boom to Moncton
There's no doubt the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will provide a big boost to Moncton's economy, but without Team Canada playing any round robin games at the Avenir Centre, just how much of an impact will there be?
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario top doctor to ask public to mask up this week: sources
Two government sources say Ontario's top doctor will recommend the public begin masking on Monday in an effort to help overwhelmed children's hospitals.
-
Ban on single-use plastic bags take effect in the Sault this week
On Nov. 15, a bylaw passed by city council this summer will come into effect, banning the use of plastic checkout bags and plastic bags used for takeout food.
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
Kitchener
-
No injuries after train derails in Kitchener
Officials said there were no injuries after a train derailed overnight in Kitchener.
-
News of de-occupation of Kherson hits close to home for some Waterloo residents
A couple of Waterloo residents, who grew up near the city of Kherson, are hopeful their hometown will be among the next to see the withdrawal of Russian troops.
-
Incident of man sprayed with noxious substance sparks concerns in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) are investigating an assault that took place on Nov. 11 in Kitchener.