REGINA -- Saskatchewan health officials are expected to update the latest case numbers in the province on Friday afternoon.

Here’s what we know ahead of the next update.

COVID-19 CASES IN SASK.

On Thursday, the province announce two new confirmed cases on COVID-19.

There are also nine new recoveries. The provincial total sits at 639 cases of COVID-19. Sixty-one cases are considered active.

Thursday was the 18th day in a row when the province announced more new recoveries than new cases.

Here’s a breakdown of where cases are in the province.

NO FINES AFTER LARGE GATHERINGS IN SASKATOON

The premier says there won’t be any fines after two large family gatherings triggered an outbreak declaration in Saskatoon.

Premier Scott Moe said health officials are focused on education, rather than punishment, when it comes to following public health orders.