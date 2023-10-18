Here's when you can see the CP Holiday Train in December

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train will be rolling into Regina on Dec. 18 at the Mosaic Stadium parking lot.

This year’s tour will begin on Nov. 21 and will stop in several places in Canada and the United States, ending on Dec. 19.

Regina’s show will feature Dallas Smith and MacKenzie Porter, and will take place from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Mosaic Stadium parking lot, along North Railway Street. The train will arrive at 5:45 p.m.

Following Regina’s performance, the train will arrive in Moose Jaw at 7:45 p.m., with a performance from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 3 Manitoba Street West, west of the CPKC station.

SASKATCHEWAN DATES

Brendenbury – Dec. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Yorkton – Dec. 5 from 12:05 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Foam Lake – Dec. 5 from 2:55 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wynyard – Dec. 5 from 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon – Dec. 5 from 8:35 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Wilkie – Dec. 6 from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Macklin – Dec. 6 from 4:35 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

North Portal – Dec. 17 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Estevan – Dec. 17 from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Weyburn – Dec. 17 from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Regina – Dec. 18 from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Moose Jaw – Dec. 18 from 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Swift Current – Dec. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Maple Creek – Dec. 19 from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.

Other performers include Anyway Gang, Breland, Kiesza, Seaforth, Tyler Shaw, Tenille Townes, Trudy, and Virginia to Vegas.

The live music is free to attend, but CPKC ask those attending to bring a food or monetary donation for the food bank. Representatives will be on site to take collections.

The annual holiday fundraiser event held virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the Holiday Train returned to the railways for the return of the cross-continent tour.

Formerly known as the CP (Canadian Pacific) Holiday Train, the event raises money for food banks across North America since its inception in 1999.