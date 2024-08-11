Here's who's running in Regina's 2024 municipal election so far

With a busy fall election season approaching, several candidates have announced their intentions to run for a spot on Regina’s city council.

Voters head to the polls on Nov. 13. to decide who will reside in the 11 seats of Henry Baker Hall for the next four years.

While official nominations don’t begin until September, many sitting councillors and some outsider hopefuls have already made it known they intend to throw their hats in the ring.

Here’s who's announced their candidacy so far.

Mayor of Regina

Mayor Sandra Masters concluded Regina’s 55th annual state of the city address in March by announcing she will seek a second term in the city’s top job.

“I would love if the City of Regina would allow me the privilege,” she told CTV News at the time. “It’s my intention to run … we have a lot of work to do.”

In her announcement, Masters said she plans to continue pushing for a city that is financially accountable, transparent, safe, affordable, and inclusive.

She also highlighted several projects she hopes to pursue further if granted a second term.

They include a new downtown library branch, a replacement for the Brandt Centre, as well as a new indoor aquatic centre.

Masters was first elected in 2020, replacing incumbent Michael Fougere. Upon her election, Masters became Regina’s first female mayor.

Masters’ first challenger comes in the form of 27-year-old Brandon Abtosway. The field technician contractor for SaskTel announced his candidacy on July 22.

If elected Abtosway says he will make infrastructure and core services a top priority, according to his campaign website.

“I think it’s about time we put our priorities in check and focus on key elements that the city relies on every single day,” he said in his campaign announcement video.

Touting slogans like "Back to Basics," a key part of Abtosway’s platform is cutting “unnecessary” spending. If elected he says he will put an end to out-of-province trips and “vanity projects” while working to balance the city’s budget.

Ward 1

Ward 1 Regina City Councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk has announced she will not seek re-election. (Source: Regina City Council)

Ward 1 Coun. Cheryl Stadnichuk announced in early July that she would not be seeking re-election following lengthy considerations.

“I am stepping down for personal reasons. I know I cannot continue at the pace I have been going for another four-year term,” she said in the announcement.

Stadnichuk has served as the representative for Ward 1 since 2020.

Teacher and librarian Jessie Morris announced her candidacy in late June. Citing her involvement in community service – Morris vowed to put residents first and to understand and respond to their needs.

Former NDP cabinet Joanne Crofford also announced her bid for Ward 1 in early July.

Crofford served as the MLA for Regina Rosemont from 1991 to 2007. In that time she served in several cabinet roles including Minister for the Status of Women, SLGA, Post-Secondary, Culture, and Employment.

In 2001, Crofford ran for the leadership of the Saskatchewan NDP where she placed sixth.

Ward 2

Ward 2 Coun. Bob Hawkins. (Source: City of Regina)

Coun. Bob Hawkins will seek re-election – continuing a 12-year run as Ward 2’s representative on city council.

A past member of the Law Societies of Saskatchewan and Ontario, Hawkins also served as the fifth president and vice-chancellor of the University of Regina (U of R).

Hawkins faces two opponents in the race so far.

Chidi Igwe works as a marketing and communications manager at La Cité universitaire francophone at the U of R. His campaign website lists that he is a former professor and public servant.

The second challenger comes in the form of George Tsiklis, who finished second to Hawkins in the 2020 municipal election.

Tsiklis’ campaign website outlines a three-pillar platform focused on lowering taxes, finding efficiencies in city spending, and ensuring police have the resources they need to ensure Regina’s streets are safe.

Ward 3

Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens. (Source: City of Regina)

Andrew Stevens announced back in May that he will be stepping away from city politics.

“After eight years on council, I’m looking forward to moving on to other things,” he said in a letter addressed to his constituents.

“This is the promise I made to my family back in 2016. It’s been an absolute pleasure serving the community and working with residents. I’m proud of the accomplishments of our city and the changes that we’ve brought about.”

Current Vice President of the Regina Food Bank, David Froh, is currently unopposed in his bid to replace Stevens.

According to his campaign website, Froh has previously worked with both Economic Development Regina and Saskatchewan’s Trade and Export Partnership.

He also managed a youth mentorship program for young offenders.

His campaign priorities consist of reducing inequality through addressing food insecurity, unemployment, homelessness, and inadequate housing as well as working to make Regina more sustainable through better land use planning and urban design.

"With multi-government collaboration and advocacy, we can advance big ideas that help us reduce emissions and reach our sustainability goals," Froh's site reads.

Ward 4

Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani. (Source: City of Regina)

Charles Ameh, a program advisor with Creative Saskatchewan, intends to challenge incumbent Lori Bresciani in Ward 4.

Bresciani has yet to announce her plans for the fall.

Outreach and feedback are the centre pieces of Ameh’s campaign, according to his website.

“I firmly believe that true strength lies in the collective wisdom, experience, and aspirations of every resident,” his announcement reads. "Therefore, I pledge to actively seek input and feedback from all corners, valuing every voice and perspective.”

Ward 5

Ward 5 Coun. John Findura. (Source: City of Regina)

Long-time Ward 5 Coun. John Findura has not yet publicly declared if he will seek re-election in the fall.

Findura is currently serving his fourth term on Regina’s city council.

No other candidates have announced their intention to run in Ward 5.

Ward 6

Ward 6 Coun. Daniel LeBlanc. (Source: City of Regina)

Lawyer Dan Leblanc has said he will run for a third time as council's representative for Ward 6. First elected in 2020, LeBlanc currently stands alone on the ballot.

Ward 7

Terina Shaw is the councillor for Regina's Ward 7. (Source: City of Regina)

Terina Shaw will be testing her luck in securing a second term this fall.

“My priorities remain the same when I was first elected which is to ensure that taxpayers dollars are used wisely, working hard to ensure accountability for tax dollars, while always championing initiatives to improve our parks, infrastructure, and public services,” she said in her re-election announcement in mid-July.

Shaw will be facing off against Shobna Radons, president of the Regina and District Labour Council.

The 2024 race will mark the second time the pair have faced off, as Radons previously ran for Ward 7 in 2020.

Ward 8

Ward 8 Coun. Shanon Zachidniak. (Source: City of Regina)

Coun. Shanon Zachidniak will be seeking a second term.

"I plan to continue championing transparency, accountability, responsible spending, environmental sustainability, and building an inclusive and vibrant community," she said in a statement sent to media.

First elected in 2020, Zachidniak holds a master’s degree in environmental studies and a bachelor’s in journalism.

No other candidates have announced plans to challenge Zachidniak.

Ward 9

Ward 9 Coun. Jason Mancinelli. (Source: City of Regina)

Two-term Coun. Jason Mancinelli has not yet publicly announced whether he will seek re-election this fall.

If he decides to do so, he will face off against multiple challengers.

Jeff Soroka served 31 years in the RCMP and has also worked as a civil engineer. This fall’s municipal election will mark Soroka’s second attempt at capturing the seat – having previously run in 2020.

Tanis Wilder will also be running for council. On her official X account, she says she will advocate for the core services for residents of Regina’s northwest.

“The thing I keep hearing over and over again is that residents of Regina’s northwest want to see the city take care of basics, like potholes,” she said in one video posted to her profile.

Wilder currently works as the associate dean of the Faculty of Digital Innovation, Arts and Sciences at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Ward 10

Ward 10 Coun. Landon Mohl. (Source: City of Regina)

Current Ward 10 Coun. Landon Mohl has not yet announced if he’ll be pursuing re-election. Mohl was first elected in 2020.

Former Saskatchewan Liberal Party interim leader Tara Jijian announced her intention to run this fall in a short message posted to social media on July 5.

"I am looking forward to working with various committees and representing residents," she said in the post.

Jijian ran as a candidate for the party in 2016 before serving as its interim leader from 2017 to 2018.

Looking forward to election day

The nomination period for candidates will run from Sept. 25 until Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

Regina’s municipal election is slated for Nov. 13. Polls will open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.