REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected offensive lineman Mattland Riley from the University of Saskatchewan, with their first round pick.

Originally from Melfort SK, Riley is listed at 6-3 tall and 300 lbs. He played a mix of centre and guard over his time with the Huskies.

Riley was excited to hear his name get called in the first round by his hometown team.

“My phone is just going off right now from all of my friends back in Melfort,” Riley told the media after the Riders selected him. “I definitely was a fan growing up. I mean small town Saskatchewan kid, I think you have to be or else you get beat up on the playground.”

Riley was a part of the Huskies 2018 Hardy Cup winning team and was also a Second Team All-Canadian and Canada West All-Star the same year.

The Geen and White selected him with the seventh overall pick.

In the fourth round, with pick 30, the Riders selected wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker from Guelph University.

In the fourth round, with pick 35, the Riders selected line backer Junior Allen from Guelph University.

In the fifth round, with pick 44 the Riders selected defensive back Vincent Dethier from McGill University.

In the sixth round, with pick 53, the Riders selected running back Jonathan Femi-Cole from Western University.

In the seventh round, with pick 62, the Riders selected offensive lineman Jesse Lawson from Carleton University.

In the eighth round, with pick 71, the Riders selected defensive lineman Neville Gallimore from the University of Oklahoma.

CTV News Regina’s Claire Hanna and Brendan Ellis will be following the draft live.