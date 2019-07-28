There is no question that Saturday night’s 45-18 road victory over BC was Saskatchewan’s best effort of the 2019 CFL season. Big men win football games and the Riders controlled line play on both sides of the old pigskin.

The prairie men in green imposed their physical will over the soft west coasters.

Prairie people are just plain tougher. We all know that.

Rider centre Dan Clark played in his 100th game, and incredibly big Dan is playing the best football of his career.

It was wonderful to watch BC defensive end Odell Willis get his butt kicked all game, and on every single solitary play.

Duron Carter is done like dinner, whipped like desert. He’s a shell of what he was in 2017. He clearly doesn’t like getting hit anymore.

If Loucheiz Purifoy ran for Prime Minister we’d all vote for him.

Move over Trudeau, Prime Minister Purifoy is in charge.

The Rider coaching staff had a great game plan and make solid adjustments. No trap game for them.

Rider QB coach Steve Walsh is doing a fantastic job with Fajardo.

The biggest factor to this tilt was Saskatchewan’s growing confidence and chemistry, which lately has grown by leaps and bounds. At the opening kickoff you could feel it right through your TV screen.

Saskatchewan’s dogged determination was obvious from the get go.

Rider pivot Cody Fajardo displayed his moxie and growing maturation in Vancouver.

Cody is clever on the gridiron.

Anytime a QB can sprint left, make it look like he’s running, then face the near sideline as if throwing outside, then suddenly pivot and throw a completed strike down the middle, well, I thought I was watching a young Ron Lancaster.

That takes us directly to the Zach Collaros situation.

Zach is off the six game injury list after Thursday’s home game against Hamilton, so a big decision looms.

I’ve stated before that after repeated concussions Zach should retire for the sake of his own health and well-being as well as that of his family.

If he does, case closed and a great career.

If Collaros wants to continue playing, the Rider brass must then decide how they want to proceed.

Should they allow Zach to play is the first decision. If they do, does he slide back to being the starting QB?

If they don’t, well, they have an opening on their coaching staff. Collaros has a sharp football mind and presumably would be an asset.

Let’s just assume they allow him to play. I can’t see at this point that the club’s brain trust can place Zach back in as the starter. The Roughriders have a lot of chemistry right now with Cody starting, the team is scoring points, Cody is excelling, folks, you simply can’t mess with that. Zach would be rock solid insurance in the number two QB spot as youngster Isaac Harker continues to develop.

If Zach was the number two QB the Riders would have more depth at the most important position than any other team in the CFL outside of Calgary.

I don’t think there will be a quarterback controversy because the fans can clearly see what Cody is doing on the field. Fajardo has simply produced more offense and touchdowns than Zach did a year ago.

Could Zach be traded? It’s hard to say but Hamilton needs a QB. It’s possible.

The Riders’ three wins have come against the CFL’s two worst teams who are a combined 1-12. Now it’s time to prove they can defeat the stronger clubs.

Hamilton just beat up previously undefeated Winnipeg without their starting QB Jeremiah Masoli, who tore his ACL early in the contest. The Cats are 5-1 so Thursday night will be a challenge for Saskatchewan on a short week.

Don Hewitt started covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders for CKCK-TV in 1979.