'High quality water is important': Esterhazy begins construction on new water system for community, surrounding areas

Esterhazy, Sask. -

It was almost fitting, on a soggy Tuesday morning, the Town of Esterhazy celebrated its recent start in constructing a $29.9 million regional water system.

The rain didn’t damper the spirits of those in attendance, which included local dignitaries from both the municipal and provincial levels of government. The new water system got the boost it needed with funding from both provincial and federal levels within the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Up to $11.97 million will be funded by the feds, while the provincial government earmarked $9.974 million to the project. The town is responsible for the remainder of the funds, with the project to be completed by the spring of 2025.

The need for the new system was stressed by Esterhazy Mayor Grant Forster.

“Our current water treatment plant is up around 50 years old and it's outlived its usefulness. We're dangerously close to having a situation where we may end up with a boil water advisory, just because of the age and the condition of the plant,” he said.

Work began on the project back in 2018, when the community originally applied for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. It was denied funding back then, but got the green light for 2022.

This system won’t just service the needs of Esterhazy, however.

“We've designed the facility sufficient capacity to be able to service up to around 8000 people,” said Forster. “If they (surrounding towns, businesses and producers) decide that they need to have an upgrade on their water, water for their communities, (if) they're willing to partner up with us, we're going to be in a position to supply them with all the water that they need.”

Economically, this will also be a game-changer for the area, according to Melville-Saltcoats MLA Warren Kaeding.

“Just the potential for growth in the area, with the potash industry, making significant commitments to the area for the long term. We definitely needed to ensure that Esterhazy was able to take advantage of any growth potential that was going be out there for the future for the community,” he said.

When it comes to the actual residents in Esterhazy, this project will help them out financially as well, upon completion.

“It's going to be cheaper for people with this quality water that we're going to be putting out here. We'll be providing very, very high quality water. (It) will no longer require the need for water softeners. It will extend the lifespan on things like water heaters, taps and all those sorts of things. Anyone that's buying bottled drinking water shouldn't have to do that any longer,” said Forster.

“High quality water is important in attracting people to town. One of the first things that they ask is, ‘Where is the hospital?’ And the second thing is, ‘How good is the water?’ And we're going be able to say — with certainty — that we've got excellent, quality water. I think it will certainly be a drawing card to bring additional people and businesses to town.”