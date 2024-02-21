Highway Hotline will allow Sask. drivers to track snowplows
A new update to the Highway Hotline app and website will allow Saskatchewan drivers to track snowplow locations on roadways around the province.
The province says the new feature will start as a pilot project on the Highway Hotline mobile app and website.
“Anyone can click on a plow and see that vehicle's last two hours of winter road maintenance. When combined with descriptions of road conditions and a review of public forecasts, drivers can make informed decisions about winter travel,” the province said in a news release.
The feature will be available for most of Saskatchewan’s snowplows, the province said, adding it will monitor progress of the new feature and the public’s response to it.
The Highway Hotline first launched its mobile app in the fall of 2022.
According to the province, roughly 6.5 million people use the Highway Hotline per year.
Throughout the winter season of 2021-22, the province said a record 13 million hits to the Highway Hotline were recorded.
