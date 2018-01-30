

Mounties are urging drivers to use caution on area roads. Windy conditions throughout the province have cause highways to become slippery and treacherous.

At least one semi ended up jackknifed in the ditch on Highway 11 near Blackstrap Lake just south of Saskatoon.

A wind warning was issued for much of central Saskatchewan by Environment Canada on Tuesday.

According to the weather agency, wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are possible.

