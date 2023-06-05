Hit and run that left vehicle on roof leads to gun charges for 2 people, Regina police say

A man and woman are facing gun-related charges following a hit-and-run incident that left a vehicle on its roof, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

RPS was called to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday on the 5000 block of 2nd Avenue North.

When police arrived, they discovered that an SUV had hit a parked vehicle before ending up on its roof.

“Officers knew by the evidence at the scene and witness statements that the occupants of the vehicle were injured and required medical attention,” the release said.

An investigation led officers to a nearby residence where they found a man and a woman with injuries. Both were taken to hospital by EMS.

Police also recovered a loaded firearm and ammunition after searching the vehicle.

As a result, a 51-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were both charged with failing to stop after an accident, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

Both suspects will make their first court appearances on July 19.