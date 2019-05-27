The contract to backfill the Capital Pointe hole has been awarded to CBS Contracting Inc.

The proposal was passed at the city council meeting on Monday night and it will take another step towards the end of the Capital Pointe saga.

Work at the corner of Victoria Ave. and Albert St. will begin in June, and is expected to take until October to complete.

The total price tag of the project will come to a total of $2,601,819.

Construction on the planned 27-storey residential building halted in 2017, leaving the excavation open on the site. After the city ordered Westgate Properties Ltd. to backfill the site in April 2018, the owners appealed the order to the Saskatchewan Building and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board.

The appeal board ruled the site was in an “unsafe condition” and held up the city’s order, and gave Westgate a deadline of March 30, 2019 to fill the hole. The City of Regina was authorized to backfill the excavation after Westgate failed to meet the deadline.

The city was taking applications for contractors interested in taking on the project until April 11.

The property was listed for sale by Cushman and Wakefield Regina for $8.5 million in April.