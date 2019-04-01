

CTV Regina





The City of Regina says it is now “authorized” to fill the Capital Pointe hole after the deadline for the developer passed on Saturday.

Westgate Properties Ltd. was ordered to fill the hole by the Saskatchewan Building and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board by March 30. That deadline passed with no activity at the site.

The City is now taking applications from contractors to fill the hole. The request for proposals closes on April 11.

The City says it will provide an update when the contract is awarded and filling the hole can go ahead.