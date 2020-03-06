PENSE -- A house and a hobby auto body shop were destroyed by a fire that broke out in Pense early Friday morning.

The fire began around 4:45 a.m. in the home next to the auto body shop. The family said 11 vehicles burned, but one was salvaged.

4:44am @PenseFireDept was dispatched to a structure fire within the Town of Pense at , still on scene. — Pense Fire Dept (@PenseFireDept) March 6, 2020

Photos from the scene show houses involved in the fire.

(Submitted: Shanda Lorenz)

Fire officials are investigating the blaze.

More to come…