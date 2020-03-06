Home, hobby auto body shop destroyed in Pense fire
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 9:26AM CST Last Updated Friday, March 6, 2020 11:25AM CST
A fire in Pense is shown on March 6, 2020 (Twitter: BJChamb)
PENSE -- A house and a hobby auto body shop were destroyed by a fire that broke out in Pense early Friday morning.
The fire began around 4:45 a.m. in the home next to the auto body shop. The family said 11 vehicles burned, but one was salvaged.
Photos from the scene show houses involved in the fire.
(Submitted: Shanda Lorenz)
Fire officials are investigating the blaze.
More to come…