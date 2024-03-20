Hoopla 2024 cancelled, teams invited to play in one day championship

The Saskatchewan High School Athletic Association (SHSAA) has officially cancelled Hoopla 2024 due to the ongoing labour dispute between the province and teachers.

“Through discussions with both groups involved in the negotiations, SHSAA was unable to determine if there would be any immediate solution to the impasse; therefore, it is with regret that HOOPLA 2024 is cancelled,” a news release read.

The SHSAA went on to say that teams may still participate in a one day provincial championship in Moose Jaw set for Saturday, March 23.

Each team involved in the tournament will play one game against an opponent based on their seeding.

“As students have endured the unrest, they demonstrated many of the qualities that their coaches have tried to nurture in an educational athletic setting,” the release read. “We have also been made aware of many situations where teams have come together to cope and support each other through the disappointment.”

The cancellation went ahead as the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is set to withdraw extracurricular activities for March 21 and 22.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the STF said it regrets the effects job action has had on students – but pointed the blame for the deadlock squarely on the province.

“Throughout this process, we have provided government with multiple off-ramps to end sanctions and ensure that activities and events such as Hoopla, the Regina Optimist Band Festival, the Skills Canada Saskatchewan Provincial Competition, and many, many more could take place as originally planned,” the statement read.

“We are deeply disappointed that government simply refuses to meet teachers halfway.”

Jennifer Lindgren coaches the senior girls’ basketball team in Norquay, Sask. and attended the legislature on Wednesday.

She said she was devastated to hear about Hoopla cancellation.

“I’m really disappointed in the actions of the STF,” she said. “We’ve heard both sides of the story and I feel that the minister of education … he was willing to make an agreement and the STF unfortunately wasn’t.”

Lindgren said she has questions for the teacher’s federation around its demands for classroom complexity measures.

“My question to the STF is what does class complexity look like to you and will it work in every school?” she asked.

“Do you understand what you are standing up for? Because we need classes, we need more teachers but we need to figure out how to do it together.”

Jake Stoyls of Norquay’s senior boys’ team said he wasn’t impressed with his experience in trying to speaking with the STF.

“When we went to their building, they had someone come out and we had students talk to them and they just rejected all of our questions and they weren’t answering questions,” he explained.

“They kind of just blew us off like we didn’t matter.”

Senior girls’ player Alexis Lindgren said she wished for an agreement between the province and teachers.

“It’s really devastating and sad that two sets of adults couldn’t come together for the kids to make something happen for them,” she said.

“It’s just sad.”