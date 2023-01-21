House fire leads to minor injuries in central Regina
Firefighters in Regina responded to a house fire that ended with minor injuries.
Units of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were called to the 1400 block of Retallack Street after a house fire was reported at 12:46 p.m. on Saturday.
The blaze was quickly brought under control, according to a post from RFPS.
One person was injured in the fire, RFPS said. An occupant of the house suffered minor burns and was taken to hospital by EMS.
The fire was under control as of 1:28 p.m.
The incident is currently under investigation, according to Regina fire.
