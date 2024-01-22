How a Regina Pats legend discovered a local talent playing 'AA'

Regina Pats defenceman and local product, Kolten Bridgeman, is in his first full Western Hockey League (WHL) season and gives praise to the all-time leader in points for the organization, Dale Derkatch, for helping him get where he is today.

“In “AA” I played with his son, Dale Derkatch Jr., so he was kind of around all the time. He just says I can call him whenever. He was always there for me. He’s kind of like a mentor. I (also) played with his younger son, Dayce. He’s always been there to give advice, whatever I need,” Bridgeman said.

Bridgeman was playing “AA” hockey two years ago with the Regina Vics U18 squad, but was called up to the U18 AAA Regina Pat Canadians for six games that year.

“I’ve coached Kolten along the way in his minor hockey. It started probably about U11. I also coached him in U15 “AA” but that was during the COVID time, so we only had practices. Then he played with my older son on the U18 “AA” team. I was scouting actually for the Regina Pats at that time for the bantam draft. I just was watching him and I just saw some potential in him,” Derkatch said.

“Obviously I was pretty down going into “AA” wasn’t my goal,” Bridgeman admitted. “I wanted to play Pat Canadians. It was obviously a building block moment there getting called up. Obviously, something that I wanted to do and kind of carried over to the next year and I was fortunate enough to play with them,” Bridgeman said.

“He’s playing “AA” two years ago. I think a lot of credit goes to Dale Derkatch. He’s known the boy, growing up here. He’s always spoken highly of him. Dale was one of the guys that spotted him,” Pat’s head coach, Brad Herauf said.

During the 2022-23 season Bridgeman played “AAA” full-time with the Pat Canadians and got called up to the Regina Pats for seven games.

Derkatch has seen a lot of hockey talent over the years, playing, coaching and scouting. He currently scouts for the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Columbus Blue Jackets. However seeing a local talent rise to the top, that he knew both on and off the ice, was not shocking.

“Going from midget “AA” to the Pat Canadians then having the Pats actually talking about having him play for them. That’s a really quick rise,” Derkatch said.

“He’s a hard worker and open to the challenge. Coming from a background of a family that understands athletics and the work that’s needed,” he added.

Now Bridgeman finds himself playing major junior hockey full time for his hometown team.

“It’s something that I’ve kind of dreamed of for a while. It’s been awesome. Obviously watching them as kid, looking up to all the guys, Colby Williams, Connor Hobbs, Josh Matura, those guys. It’s awesome to kind of follow in their footsteps and be a part of this organization,” Bridgeman said.

The defenceman notched his first WHL goal on Jan.14 in a 6-1 loss to the Saskatoon Blades.

“It was good. It wasn’t the greatest game to get it in but good to get it off my back. Something I’ve dreamed of for awhile. I’ve been waiting obviously, the last guy on the team to get a goal here so it’s probably top three [ranked moments in my career],” Bridgeman said.

“I didn’t actually see it but I heard it on the radio as I was driving home from a different game that I was at. I texted his parents right away and said congratulations and pass that on to Kolten. Many more to come,” Derkatch said.