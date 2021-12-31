How local businesses are helping Sask. residents ring in the new year

This New Year’s Eve marks another holiday impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Saskatchewan businesses have found creative and fun ways to help residents ring in 2022 with options for all comfort levels.

Bar Willow Eatery is offering a special menu to two separate seatings in its restaurant, along with champagne, party favours and noise makers. The second seating will experience its annual balloon drop when 12:00 a.m. hits.

“Last year, having those restrictions in place where we couldn’t do anything past 10:00 p.m. kind of put a damper on everyone’s activities and fun, so I think this year the crowd is really excited and looking forward to it,” James Taylor, a managing partner with the Bar Willow Eatery, said. “It’s nice to just be able to mingle around even though we’ll be wearing masks.”

For people who don’t feel comfortable going into the restaurant, the Bar Willow put together special take-out and delivery options including charcuterie platters, oysters and champagne.

For families looking to celebrate together, Regina’s Atlas Hotel put together a staycation package including access to its water park, a room for the night, gift baskets and special surprise deliveries to rooms.

“We’re a 200 room hotel but we’ve actually created a family staycation and we’re only selling 50 of them throughout the hotel to provide that exclusive access and fewer numbers in the water park,” Ryan Urzada, the chief experience officer of the Atlas Hotel, said. “We created this resort-like atmosphere at the hotel over Christmas and of course families and our water park go very well together, and what’s better than water sliding on a very cold Regina day.”

For people who are looking to ring in the new year with something more upbeat, Casino Regina is hosting a party after taking last year off due to COVID-19 restrictions.

There will be a live band, DJs, casino games, drinks and refreshments.

“We still have some health restrictions in place as well, we’ve got mandatory masking and proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test, so those extra requirements are in place to balance that public health perspective as well as the entertainment and fun perspective,” Shanna Schulhauser, the director of communications with the Sask. Gaming Corporation, said.

“We’ve sold about 400 tickets so that’s not a sell-out crowd, it’s about half capacity for the show lounge, but it’s going to be a great event and people are excited.”

SGI is reminding residents that police will be performing check stops across the province on New Year’s Eve.

Free transit rides will be offered in several locations, including Regina.