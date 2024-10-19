Hydrants and Hearts and SCEP Centre come together for renovation project

After hundreds of hours of fundraising, planning and building, a major property renovation is nearly complete at the SCEP Centre in Regina.

The SCEP Centre is a socialization, communication, and education program for young children with complex needs. They have been in operation since 1968.

The centre, in partnership with new non-profit charity Hydrants and Hearts, have made alterations to the walkway, roadway and lawn outside the property.

“We have made the property safe, useable and practical for them and their staff for years to come,” said Jay Ott, the chair of Hydrants and Hearts.

Hydrants and Hearts is comprised of professional fire fighters from Regina. They are committed to working for and assisting the community they serve.

The Centre moved into its current, fully renovated location in 2022. However, they were unable to address the outside of the building until now.

Seeing the construction process from the inside has been memorable for those in the centre.

“[The children] have come out and enjoyed the yard, they love it. It’s safe, it’s amazing, it’s something we could never have dreamed of,” said Shauna Forbes, the executive director of the SCEP Centre.

Construction began in August and roughly 90 volunteers took part. Local businesses and contractors donated materials and hours of time to the project.

In total, it’s estimated to have cost over $150,000.

Hydrants for Hearts and the SCEP Centre Are fundraising to pay off additional costs.

Those looking to make a donation can do so at the SCEP Centre website or the Hydrants and Hearts website.