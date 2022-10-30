'I could just see the confidence': Regina Thunder defeat Saskatoon Hilltops to take PFC championship

For the second straight year the Saskatoon Hilltops and the Regina Thunder faced off in the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) final. The Thunder avenged last year’s defeat with a 39-21 victory at Mosaic Stadium.

The Thunder remain undefeated this season and will play in the Canadian Bowl at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 12.

Thunder head coach Scott MacAulay noticed a difference with this year’s team than in previous seasons.

“I could just see the confidence, the difference between this team and last year[s] is we weren't wide eyes open, we started out that savvy, veteran presence and guys that [have] played in this game before,” MacAulay said.

“We knew that we felt competent, we had the horses, we just need to make sure that we fought disciplined and [had] ball control.”

The Hilltops pulled out an early lead with an early touchdown, however the Thunder rolled their way to score 24 points by the end of the first half.

Thunder quarterback Carter Shewchuk scored two touchdowns in the Thunder victory.

He said the team was confident heading into today’s match up.

”We knew that we were the best team in this league and that they had to play the perfect game to beat us and that's kind of (the) different mindset that we had from last year,” Shewchuk said.

A mindset the Thunder were able to buy into and remain undefeated this season.

Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant said his team competed to the best of their abilities but fell short in achieving their goal.

“They showed some battle and some compete but at the end of the day, it wasn't good enough,” Sargeant explained.

“I got to own that I'll see I need to do a better job as a coach and put my players in better [situations] to be more successful.”

Sargeant added the Thunder bulled their way to victory.

“We tried everything but at the end of the day their offensive line were getting on us and pushing us and they just wanted it more,” he said.

“We got to live with our performance and you know, we got to grow and learn and get better.”

The battle is not yet over for the Thunder this season. Nov. 12 will see the hometown team face off against the Okanagan Sun at Mosaic Stadium for the Canadian Bowl.