'I'll pay some bills': Regina man $100,000 richer after Lotto 6-49 win
Ryan Knutson had a fairly exciting day in mid-May, after discovering he was $100,000 richer.
“I think a lot of people dream of winning, but never did I ever think I would win,” Knutson said in a news release.
The Regina local discovered his LOTTO 6-49 ticket was a $100,000 winner on the May 10 Extra draw.
“I saw it was a winner, and I wanted to confirm it. So, at lunch time I took it to a nearby store and scanned it on a self-scanner as well,” Knutson said.
What followed was a profanity-laden proclamation as Knutson tried to believe what had happened.
As for what he’s going to do with his winnings, Knutson isn’t entirely sure yet.
“I haven’t really thought it all through. I’ve tried not to, if I’m honest,” he said in the release.
“I’ll pay some bills and then I’ll have to think about what to do with the rest.”
The winning ticket was purchased from the 7-Eleven at 1106 Devonshire Drive North.
