'I'm addicted already': Local club introduces beginners to motorcycle racing

The Prairie Sport Riders Association (PSRA) aims to provide a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere when it comes to the sport of motorcycle racing.

Hosting multiple Test and Tune days a month at the WF Botkin Raceway, the events are open to everyone, from young kids and first-timers to experts.

Scott Molnar, the president of the PSRA, said there is a stigma when it comes to motorsports and racing. Many expecting a lot of danger and egos, but the club is anything but.

“It's just the more welcoming we can be the more we can get rid of that you have to be this big manly man kind of thing coming out here with a big huge ego,” said Molnar.

“You just come on out and you be yourself and you blend into everyone and all the families and just focus on the fun."

He describes the days as the track as low-pressure, with the goal being to keep riders confident and happy.

Candace Huver hit the track for the first time on Sunday, and said the experts started out the day nice and easy with the basics and safety.

“I’m addicted already,” Huver said with a laugh,

She said there is a lot of growth in one day, working on a new skill each time her group went back out for another session, getting out of her comfort zone and pushing herself.

"I know there's people who have been at the track for years and years and years, and I don't expect to be a pro by the end of the day because it's like a lifetime of learning that you can do and every turn is a challenge."

The club commonly sees a handful of first-timers hit the track on Test and Tune days, with many coming back for more.

“You usually don’t have to talk too much to get them to come back,” said Molnar.

“You see when they come in it’s their face it just tells you.”

He said throughout the day everyone is willing to help you and share tips to promote growth.

"Don't think about anything else around you, just think about the moment," said Gabe Molnar, 11, when asked about his advice to new riders.

"I would say just come out. It's a really fun time. You can come out for the day and just have fun," said Jayven Schmalenberg, 11, who became friends with Gabe through the club.

The club has all equipment and gear available to rent, and riders are placed in an on-track group based on skill level and speed. An open house for youth is also hosted each year in May.