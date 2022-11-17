'I'm ready to play': Bombers' Collaros looks to make history in old stomping grounds amid injury

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros will look to make history at the 109th Grey Cup as the Bombers try to capture their third straight championship after suffering an ankle injury last week.

The Bombers would be the first team in 42 years in the Canadian Football League (CFL) to mark a three-peat.

However Collaros raised some eyebrows this week when he did not practice since arriving in Saskatchewan. The quarterback sustained an ankle injury in the Western Final.

“I don’t like missing practice, I think it’s important. I think every rep is important to get. Whether it’s a game rep or a practice rep,” said Collaros as he addressed the media for the first time this week.

However when asked about his status for Sunday’s game, Collaros did not hesitate to answer.

“Oh I’m ready to go! I’m ready to play,” he said enthusiastically.

Collaros was traded to the Argonauts in August of 2019 after the Roughriders decided their starting QB fate was in the hands of Cody Fajardo. But Collaros was flipped to the Bombers at the trade deadline later that season.

He helped lead the blue and gold to a Grey Cup Championship that year when their starting quarterback went down with injury late in the season.

From that point forward Collaros has been clutch for the Bombers as he helped them earn back to back titles in 2019 and 2021.

He has proven to be a tough loss for Ridernation. Prior to those Grey Cup wins he stopped the green and white from making it to the championship game when the Bombers defeated the Riders in back to back Western Finals.

Despite Collaros experiencing a full circle moment on Sunday when he plays in the very stadium he used to with the team that traded him away, he does not hold any hard feelings toward the Riders for their trade three years ago.

“I think if you had asked me a couple of years ago, I probably would’ve been a little, well I probably would’ve given you a better answer,” Collaros said, on if there is any hostility toward the Riders’ letting him go in 2019.

However Collaros is not the only former Rider turned Bomber, receiver Nic Demski also addressed the media about coming back to Saskatchewan for the big game.

“The football community out here you know they’re very passionate and they love football at this time of year. I’m sure they’ll bring a lot of energy and just to be in Mosaic it’s a beautiful stadium so it’ll be a lot of fun to play in the stadium,” said Demski.

But not every former Rider is as kind about coming back to their former home.

“I guess it’s a big kick in the face for the Riders, but I’m happy,” said defensive lineman, Willie Jefferson, who tested the waters of free agency back in 2019 after the Riders failed to seal a deal he wanted.

“I’m happy. It just shows the decision that I made to join the Bombers when I did, how I did, it’s coming around full circle. It was a good decision.”