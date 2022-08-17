'I'm so excited for school!': Soon-to-be kindergarteners get sneak peek of the school bus

Dozens of children who are a few short weeks away from starting school got to ride the bus ahead of the big first day thanks to Regina’s First Ride program.

Through the program, students learn safety tips for riding the bus, crossing the street, riding their bike and more.

“Leaving on a school bus for the very first time on the very first school day can cause anxiety for students,” Josh Kramer, the chief financial officer for Regina Catholic Schools, said.

“For students to actually go on a first ride on a school bus in the summer with their parents nearby, students feel excited to go on that so it reduces anxiety.”

Regina Catholic Schools and Regina Public Schools, along with a number of community partners including the Regina Police Service, CAA, SGI and more, put the First Ride program together.

Students at the event were excited to take their first ride and to walk into the classroom in September.

“I’m so excited for school!” Chinedu Michael, a soon-to-be kindergarten student, said. “And learning a lot of things.”

Easing children into the first day of school with a bus ride and some safety tips in advance is reassuring for some parents as well.

“It’s important to learn the safety but also [my daughter] has been really excited and points out school buses every time we drive by them. I think it’s nice just to get that first ride out of the way,” parent Nicole Gee said.

With tips like always listening to the bus driver, looking both ways before crossing the street and what areas of the bus to avoid now under their belts, students and parents can tackle the upcoming first day of school with a little more ease.