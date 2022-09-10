'I'm so proud of our players': U of R Rams rack up second win with victory against Calgary
The University of Regina Rams held off a late game surge from the visiting University of Calgary Dinos on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium to secure a 32-24 victory.
It’s the Rams’ second straight win in this year’s Canada West football season. The Rams are now ranked seventh in the nation in the USports football power rankings.
The Rams started the game strong, building up a 15-6 lead at the half thanks to a five yard touchdown run by Winnipeg Blue Bombers prospect Kyle Borsa and a pair of Aldo Galvan field goals. Galvan would connect for five field goals on the night.
The Rams built on their lead in the third quarter. Canada West player of the week Anthony Bennett scored on a 28-yard pick six.
First year Rams quarterback Noah Pelletier then gave fans the highlight of the night. The rookie hit a streaking D’Sean Mimbs for a 64-yard major to extend the league to 32-9.
Calgary began mounting a comeback late in the game. Dinos quarterback Daniel Sananes connected with Matt Sibley for a touchdown that brought the visitors to within eight with just over a minute to play. The Rams defence were able to end the threat with a Jaxon Ford interception.
“I’m so proud of our players,” Rams head coach Mark McConkey said in a release.
“I don’t feel we’ve come close to playing to our potential just yet. We’ll continue to learn and improve each week.”
The Rams are back in action on Saturday, Sept. 17 when they host the University of Saskatchewan Huskies at Mosaic Stadium. It’s the first game in the newly launched Prairie Challenge series between the two schools.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Charles III formally proclaimed King; Princes William, Harry appear together
King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept. 19
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. BST, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.
'Life without Grannie': Read Prince William's statement on Queen's death
Prince William has issued his first statement on the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In it, he thanks the late monarch for being by his side during his 'happiest' and 'saddest' moments.
Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line
Moscow abandoned its main bastion in north-eastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after surging Ukrainian forces threatened to encircle the area in a shock advance.
Winner of Conservative leadership race to be named tonight
After a seven-month campaign, the Conservative Party of Canada will announce the winner of the 2022 leadership race tonight in Ottawa. The event is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. ET, with first ballot results expected to be revealed around 7:30 p.m. CTV News Channel will have special coverage live from the floor, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET
King Charles III becomes King of Canada amid artillery salute, heraldic trumpets
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
In pictures: What the accession of King Charles III looked like in Canada and the U.K.
King Charles III was officially announced as monarch Saturday following the recent death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Here is what the ceremonies in Canada and the United Kingdom looked like.
OPINION | The Queen, the future of the monarchy and how The Queen’s death affects the Commonwealth
The death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the end of the second Elizabethan era has caused the United Kingdom, the realm and countries in the Commonwealth to stop, pause and reflect on the life and legacy of the longest-reigning monarch in British history, one that will be greatly missed.
National mourning period begins in Canada after Queen Elizabeth II's death, but no indication of public holiday
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a period of mourning has begun in Canada and preparations are underway for a commemoration ceremony in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Vehicle believed to have been driven by Sask. stabbing suspect located by RCMP
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept. 19
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. BST, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon has 4 of the rarest musical instruments in the world and you can hear them
The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) is planning a concert series with instruments that are hundreds of years old and the only collection in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
King Charles III becomes King of Canada amid artillery salute, heraldic trumpets
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
'You gotta go all in': Recovery Day celebrates freedom from addiction
It was an afternoon of celebrating recovery, as those affected by addiction gathered at The Forks on Saturday for Recovery Day.
-
Skip The Dishes lays off Winnipeg workers
Around 350 people in Winnipeg are out of work after being laid off by Skip The Dishes Friday.
Calgary
-
One person dead in Deerfoot motorcycle collision
One person died Saturday morning when two motorcycles collided.
-
Charles III formally proclaimed King; Princes William, Harry appear together
King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19.
-
AHS launches pilot program to phone update Calgarians on surgery waitlist
Alberta Health Services are going to start reaching out to Calgarians waiting to have surgery.
Edmonton
-
2 dead after ambulance and car collide Saturday morning
An early morning crash near Thorsby, Alta., has left two people, including one paramedic, dead.
-
'Crime of sadness': Sentencing hearing for woman who left body of newborn in dumpster
An Alberta judge says he will not consider jail time for the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
-
'I’m so excited to be a queer parent': Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara on being a new mom
Sara Quin is beaming as she flips through photographs of her newborn son on her phone.
Toronto
-
Former Ontario teacher, COVID-19 commentator facing sexual misconduct allegations
Ryan Imgrund, a former teacher in Ontario who gained a significant social media following during the pandemic due to his commentary on COVID-19, is facing allegations of 'sexually,' 'emotionally' and 'psychologically' abusing students.
-
Man, woman found dead inside home in North York
There’s a heavy police presence in North York’s Willowdale area after a man and a woman were found dead late this morning inside a home.
-
'She liked duck, mangoes and chocolate cake': Famous Toronto chef recalls cooking for the Queen
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, a well-known Toronto chef is recalling his years at Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle cooking for Her Majesty.
Ottawa
-
King Charles III becomes King of Canada amid artillery salute, heraldic trumpets
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Winner of Conservative leadership race to be named tonight
After a seven-month campaign, the Conservative Party of Canada will announce the winner of the 2022 leadership race tonight in Ottawa. The event is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. ET, with first ballot results expected to be revealed around 7:30 p.m. CTV News Channel will have special coverage live from the floor, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET
-
Popular Ottawa thrift shop opens storefront after Instagram success
Two Ottawa friends who found online success selling kids’ consignment clothes have expanded their at-home business to a storefront.
Vancouver
-
Why is it so smoky? Wildfires, blaze at recycling plant impacting Lower Mainland's air quality
Smoke from wildfires and a blaze at a wood recycling facility prompted an air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Saturday.
-
Family of missing Indigenous woman found dead in Vancouver pleads for answers
On the two-year anniversary of her disappearance from downtown Vancouver, Chelsea Poorman's mother and sister released an emotional plea for any information that might help advance the investigation into her death.
-
Province backtracks, brings back access to life-saving seizure medication for children in schools
For nearly six months, several families around British Columbia have been in a battle with the Ministry of Health to bring back a life-saving seizure medication in schools.
Montreal
-
CAQ campaign promises would add $6 billion to province's deficit
The Coalition Avenir Québec's campaign promises would increase the province's projected budget deficit by $6 billion, according to the party's costed platform, which promises a return to balanced budgets in five years.
-
Pedestrian and driver killed as vehicle crashes into convenience store in east Montreal
Two men were killed on Saturday in Montreal when a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then crashed into a convenience store in east Montreal.
-
Quebec parties running a record number of women candidates
A Canadian Press compilation based on data from the five major parties suggests that, compared to 2018, the new Quebec government could include more women, Indigenous people, people with immigrant backgrounds, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Vancouver Island
-
Truck driver airlifted after rollover crash that closed Highway 19
The Inland Island Highway has reopened north of Cumberland after a truck driver crashed his vehicle and had to be airlifted to hospital Saturday morning.
-
B.C. man overcoming traumatic injury by taking motorcycle trips with 'singing' dog
Jamie Lone quit riding his motorcycle after a devastating crash that left him with a traumatic brain injury and mental health issues. Since he got his dog Joe, however, he's found the strength to ride again.
-
Low spirits over high tea at Victoria's Empress Hotel, as patrons mourn the Queen
The 114-year-old Empress opened just a few years after the death of Queen Victoria in the B.C. capital that bears her name. Its royal pedigree includes a visit by Queen Elizabeth's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, in 1939.
Atlantic
-
King Charles III becomes King of Canada amid artillery salute, heraldic trumpets
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Maritimers share their experiences meeting Queen Elizabeth II
Russell Simpson and Mayann Francis are two Maritimers from two separate walks of life who share something remarkable in common.
-
In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits the Maritimes
Throughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited the Maritimes on numerous occasions. CTVNewsAtlantic.ca has collected photos of Queen Elizabeth II's tours of the Maritime provinces.
Northern Ontario
-
11-year-old boy identified as Meteor Lake boat crash victim
The Nickel City Hockey community in Sudbury is mourning the loss of 11-year-old Riley Salemink following a boat crash on Meteor Lake on Sept. 4.
-
First Annual Meagan Pilon Memorial Walk in Sudbury
Please Bring Me Home, a missing persons group in Greater Sudbury run by volunteers, is hosting an event Sunday to raise awareness of missing Canadians in honour of a missing Sudbury girl.
-
Temiskaming Shores teen identified as victim killed Highway 11 crash
The victim of the Aug. 31 crash between a pickup truck and a commercial vehicle on Highway 11 in Pacaud Township, near Englehart, has died.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge city councillor reportedly in hospital after being struck by vehicle
Cambridge Ward 4 councillor and mayoral candidate Jan Liggett is reportedly in hospital after being struck by a vehicle near city hall.
-
19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Guelph crash
A 19-year-old Guelph man was killed after his motorcycle and an SUV collided Friday night.
-
'She lived a full life': Cambridge bakery honours the Queen in a sweet way
In Waterloo region, sweet memories of the Queen are being honoured with traditional desserts and the sharing of memories and kind words.