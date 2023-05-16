'I still love football': Riders' LB Micah Teitz excited for return after missing entire 2022 season
Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker, Micah Teitz, is excited to be back with his teammates on the field after missing the entire 2022 season due to a groin injury.
“I’m really happy to be back and it’s super exciting to get back with the guys after a long winter. Just really happy to get going again,” Teitz said after day three of training camp.
Teitz injured his groin in the west semi-final against Calgary in the 2021 season leading to him eventually getting surgery done in June of 2022.
“I did some pretty significant damage in the Calgary game. Then throughout the offseason, it was kind of meeting with staff, working to get it right, and trying to fix it. It just wasn’t getting to where it needed to be [leading to surgery],” Teitz explained.
Despite the injury in 2021, Teitz was named the Riders’ Most Outstanding Canadian that season. However, given the shortened nature of the 2021 season due to the pandemic, Teitz has not played a full season since 2019.
“We only had 14 games [in 2021] and now I have to do 18 plus the playoff push. So I’m just trying to become a better pro. Just get my body right for each and every week,” he said.
“It’s been a long road to recovery for him and I think he’s ready to roll,” Riders head coach, Craig Dickenson said.
The return of Teitz is crucial, as he also is a strong Canadian presence for the team which plays a role in the team’s ratio for Canadian starters.
“It’s important and he knows it. He’s got great value as a special team’s player and as a starting linebacker. But we have to get him right again, it’s been almost a full year since he played,” said Dickenson.
“I’m a big proud Canadian guy, proudly from Alberta and I love playing for the Riders so it means a lot to be a Canadian [player],” said Teitz.
Even though Teitz had to watch his team from the sidelines last season, the Calgary product still put in the work as if he was a part of the on-field performance and his love for the game never wavered.
“It’s tough when they’re all practicing and I’m out training, doing rehab. I would go to the meetings all year, never see myself in the film, but I still love football. So it was nice to be in the building [with the team] all year,” Teitz said.
The former University of Calgary Dino is also lending some wisdom to younger players such as rookie defensive back Jaxon Ford. Ford is a former University of Regina Ram and a 2023 Riders draft pick.
“We were talking yesterday just like CIS football and stuff, where we’re from. He’s a really good get and I look forward to learning from him. He plays well, he goes deep sometimes, reading those receivers out there and stuff like that,” Ford explained on what he’s learned from Teitz.
“We talked about USports. I like to give the Rams guys a hard time. I don’t think I lost to the Rams too many times,” laughed Teitz. “But he’s going awesome out here. I’ve seen him make a few really good plays out here so it’s good to see him flying around and playing.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
Groceries, gas, mortgages: These are the items that saw the biggest price increases in April
If inflation is cooling, why are some items still so expensive? Here's a look at what products saw the biggest price increases in April.
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
An Illinois girl vanished with her mother 6 years ago. Now a teen, she was just found in North Carolina
A young girl who was abducted by her mother in Illinois has finally been found safe six years after she vanished, when a North Carolina store owner recognized her from a Netflix show.
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Rent, mortgage interest helped drive inflation higher in April: Statistics Canada
The first increase in annual inflation since its June 2022 peak was driven in part by higher mortgage interest costs and higher rent prices, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Poilievre could wind up the big winner if Trudeau's 'bluff' doesn't pay off
Chinese government interference in our politics is Trudeau's biggest obstacle to try to remove before launching another election campaign, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. And if he can’t remove it, he has to pull a 'David Copperfield' and convince enough people it's disappeared.
It's easier to sell and develop gene-edited seeds in Canada now — here's why some organic farmers are worried
New regulations allowing for more freedom in the development and sale of gene-edited seed varieties are sparking dissent among some organic farmers, who say this change could threaten their industry.
Saskatoon
-
Thunder Bay Amber Alert suspect may be heading to Prince Albert, Sask.
The subject of an Amber Alert is believed to be heading towards Prince Albert, Sask., according to police.
-
Sask. to push net-zero targets to 2050 in new provincial plan
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe released the province's plan for electrical power generation after 2035, pledging the province will be able to meet its goals and become net-zero by 2050.
-
Sask. fire bans issued before May long weekend
Those looking to spend their long weekend camping will have to do without a campfire this year.
Winnipeg
-
Maxime Bernier fined $2,000 for violating Manitoba COVID-19 public health orders
The leader of the People's Party of Canada has been fined $2,000 for violating COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba two years ago.
-
Cause of Manitoba bridge fires determined
A fire that badly damaged two bridges and prompted a highway closure in southern Manitoba has been deemed ‘accidental in nature,’ according to the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC).
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
WestJet customers holding their breath as strike notice jeopardizes travel plans
The travel plans of WestJet customers are up in the air after its pilots' union issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday night.
-
Air quality in Calgary a 'very high risk' due to wildfire smoke
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index to its maximum level and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Suspect in brazen daytime shooting may have changed appearance; police continue to solicit public assistance
The man wanted for a brazen daytime shooting on a crowded bus in front of a public library in downtown Calgary continues to evade capture and has possibly changed his appearance.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke sank Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
Hot and dry conditions persist as wildfires rage through Western Canada
Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue as wildfires throughout Western Canada have forced evacuations affecting thousands and affected air quality as far east as northern Ontario.
-
Evacuation order lifted for Drayton Valley, some Brazeau County residents
Drayton Valley and many Brazeau County residents were able to return home starting Tuesday.
Toronto
-
This Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more on rent every month. This is why it's allowed
An Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more in rental fees every month – a 17.5 per cent hike her landlord is set to enforce in less than two weeks.
-
How possible WestJet strikes will affect travellers at Toronto Pearson Airport
Pilots for Calgary-based airline WestJet have issued a 72-hour strike notice, meaning if no agreement is reached by Friday, dozens of flights may be grounded until further notice.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
-
CHEO president asked to consider Ottawa city manager position
CHEO president and CEO Alex Munter says he is considering leaving his job to become Ottawa's next city manager.
-
Groceries, gas, mortgages: These are the items that saw the biggest price increases in April
If inflation is cooling, why are some items still so expensive? Here's a look at what products saw the biggest price increases in April.
-
Four groups submit bids to buy Ottawa Senators: reports
Four groups submitted bids to buy the Ottawa Senators by Monday's deadline, with at least one offer of at least $1 billion U.S., multiple reports said.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Human Rights Tribunal awards more than $20K to woman who was fired after she disclosed her pregnancy
A woman who was fired from her job at a recruiting company, shortly after she disclosed she was pregnant, has been awarded more than $20,000 in damages.
-
WestJet pilots' strike notice threatens to ground hundreds of flights ahead of May long weekend
Travellers scheduled to fly with WestJet for the May long weekend may be out of luck. The union representing the airline’s pilots has issued a 72-hour strike notice.
-
Montreal
-
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
-
Mayor Plante confirms moratorium on fire safety inspections after 'very concerning' media report
The mayor of Montreal is calling on the city's comptroller general to shed light on fire safety practices after a media report suggested investigations of evacuation routes had been halted for years.
-
All Quebec's bilingual towns resolve to keep right to operate in English and French
All the Quebec municipalities that were at risk of losing their bilingual status under a provincial language law have opted to maintain their right to serve people in both English and French, the province's language office confirmed.
Vancouver Island
-
Charges approved against man accused of ramming B.C. RCMP cruiser, injuring Mountie
Charges have been approved against a man accused of ramming his SUV into a police cruiser and injuring an officer at an RCMP detachment on Vancouver Island early Friday morning.
-
Victoria Native Friendship Centre aims to build housing for Indigenous youth
Succeeding in school, excelling at parenting and applying for jobs is far less challenging when you've landed a place to live. That's often easier said than done for young people in Victoria.
-
Summer construction coming to Vancouver Island highways
Significant construction has begun on more that 157 kilometres of highway on Vancouver Island.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County remains 25% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County remains 25 per cent contained.
-
New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
-
Cold front brings showers to the Maritimes; risk of frost follows
Showers continue to develop for the Maritimes Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region out of Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
Kitchener
-
Explosive testimony as Ager Hasan trial nears conclusion
There was dramatic testimony in a Kitchener courtroom Tuesday as Ager Hasan broke down on the witness stand as Crown lawyers finished their cross-examination of him
-
SUV crashes into Waterloo home
A Waterloo couple is shaken after an SUV crashed into their home early Tuesday morning – leaving a trail of destruction along the way.
-
Waterloo, Ont. man arrested after swinging axe at parked vehicles
A 47-year-old Waterloo, Ont. man is facing over a dozen charges after he allegedly used an axe to damage two vehicles in Kitchener, Ont. and nearby Wellington County.