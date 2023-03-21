'I was embarrassed': Regina city councillors blindsided by Experience Regina slogans
Regina city councillors say they were blindsided and embarrassed by the recent slogans used in Experience Regina’s rebrand.
Experience Regina, formally known as Tourism Regina, officially launched its rebranded strategy last Thursday along with slogans such as ‘the city that rhymes with fun’ and ‘show us your Regina.’
Coun. Terina Nelson, who attended the rebranding event, said she was caught off guard.
“I had no idea this was coming, none whatsoever. As a councillor, I was embarrassed,” Nelson said.
Backlash over the rebrand appears to have garnered international attention as Experience Regina has made headlines in both The Washington Post and BBC.
“This wasn’t just a little oops, this was huge,” Nelson said.
City council approved funding for a Tourism Regina rebranding exercise during its budget deliberations in December, according to coun. Andrew Stevens.
However, councillors said they were not briefed beforehand on the campaign slogans.
“I guarantee you, if we would have had a snap shot of some of this branding it would have ended right there,” Stevens said.
Experience Regina is a city-funded, independent municipal corporation that reports to a board of directors and ultimately to city council.
City of Regina Administration does not have oversight or authority over the operations of Experience Regina, according to a city spokesperson.
Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL) took over tourism responsibilities from Economic Development Regina last year.
At the time, Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said REAL has a responsibility to the entire city and council will hold the group accountable.
However, coun. Cheryl Stadnichuk questions why city council was not aware of the rebranded slogans. She said a serious meeting is needed between council and Experience Regina in order to hold the necessary people accountable.
“We need some accountability on who was involved, how much did they know, were these slogans shared with the board members of REAL, and who, if anyone, on council knew,” Stadnichuk said.
“Especially when there’s a lot of money being spent on a rebranding exercise, I think you want to make sure that there’s not going to be any problems with the messaging that’s along with that campaign.”
Stadnichuk said councillors are “bearing the brunt of all the public outrage” as a result of the “sexist” slogans. She has received messages from both men and women who are upset.
“We have a problem with sexual violence in our city, so to have slogans that talk about ‘show us your Regina’ or ‘the city that rhymes with fun; is normalizing that women’s bodies are for sexual pleasure and I just think that’s really, really objectionable,” Stadnichuk said.
Saskatchewan has some of the highest rates of sexual violence in the country. Stadnichuk said police stats show the number of reported sexual assaults increased by roughly 16 per cent in Regina last year.
While Stadnichuk and Nelson are not sure if the Experience Regina rebrand can be salvaged, Stevens believes this is the city’s chance to “double down” on its commitment to address sexual violence against women.
The mayor’s office did not respond to CTV News’ request for comment on Tuesday.
EXPERIENCE REGINA RESPONSE
Despite repeated interview requests from CTV News, Experience Regina CEO Tim Reid did not respond.
In a statement posted to Twitter, the organization said it has now removed "all content that is offensive or inappropriate."
The tourism organization says it will be "stringent" when planning future campaigns after its latest effort prompted a backlash online.
The move comes after slogans such as "show us your Regina" and "the city that rhymes with fun" fell flat with many residents.
"We are committed to involving more diverse stakeholder groups in our decision-making process to ensure our messaging is always inclusive," the statement said.
The organization also pledged to ensure all aspects of its brand align with the standards of the community.
The statement was signed by Experience Regina's CEO Tim Reid along with the organization's vice president Tara Osipoff and "the Experience Regina team."
Amid the initial uproar surrounding the campaign, Reid tweeted an apology on Sunday, saying "it was clear that we fell short of what is expected from our amazing community."
Previously known as Tourism Regina, the organization rebranded last week as Experience Regina, a name inspired by a viral mock-tourism YouTube video posted in 2008.
The controversial tourism campaign was launched as part of its makeover.
