'I was in shock': Regina man claims $250K after Sask. Lotteries win

Regina resident Kenneth Dorsch had the surprise of a lifetime when he discovered he won big in December of 2022.

Dorsch bought a Crossword Supreme instant ticket from the Victoria Square Shopping Centre on Dec. 13. After he scratched the ticket the same day, he discovered he had won big.

“When I started doing the words, I thought I might have missed a word, so I thought I got $10,000,” Dorsch explained in a Sask. Lotteries news release.

Dorsch scanned his ticket and quickly realized he had won the game's top prize of $250,000.

“I was in shock! I remember thinking about how I’m going to have so much trouble making it through the day because I was just so excited,” he went on to say in the release.

Dorsch explained that he’ll be putting part of his winnings toward his retirement, while the rest will go toward some more exciting plans.

“It’s about making the right choices,” he said. “I have an older vehicle and I have to get that replaced then I’m thinking about going to visit my nephew in California.”