'I would never do that': Former doctor responds to sexual assault allegations from fifth and final complainant

WARNING: Coverage of this trial contains details of sexual assault allegations.

Sylvester Ukabam, a former doctor accused of sexually assaulting five patients, responded to allegations from the fifth and final complainant from the witness stand on Thursday morning.

Ukabam practiced as a gastroenterology specialist in Regina prior to giving up his medical license in 2018. He pleaded not guilty to seven counts of sexual assault levelled against him by five former female patients, who accused him of inappropriate actions during physical examinations from 2010 to 2018.

Defence lawyer Aaron Fox questioned Ukabam about the fifth complainant in the sexual assault trial. Ukabam responded to other complaints throughout the week.

Last week, the fifth patient alleged Ukabam positioned her on her hands and knees during a physical exam. She said he touched her vaginal area for about 10 seconds, then put a lubricated gloved finger into her vagina for about 30 seconds.

She also alleged he asked to hug her after the exam, which she agreed to because she felt shocked and afraid.

From the stand, Ukabam said the fifth complainant was one of the earliest patients he saw when he moved to Regina.

The defence walked through several physical and rectal exams Ukabam had performed on the patient in the years leading up to the appointment when the alleged assault occurred, which was in 2014.

Fox asked Ukabam if he remembered having a student or intern help him at the office that day. Ukabam said he did not remember, but his records confirmed there was a student present that day.

The patient testified she agreed to have the student present for her appointment, but said the student did not come into the room for her physical exam.

“I don’t allow students to come into the examination room for intimate medical examinations,” Ukabam said. “If the patient requests for a chaperone, I would ask the medical assistant to be the chaperone.”

He said he remembers some parts of the appointment.

“I remember that we discussed her symptoms. I remember that we discussed some stressors, still. I remember some conversation that we talked about in the office when we discussed what was going on in her life,” Ukabam said.

He said during the appointment, her complaints were about pain running from her mouth to her anus. That prompted him to conduct a physical and rectal examination. He said he does not remember conducting the exam.

Fox asked Ukabam about the patient’s allegation that Ukabam asked her to position herself on her hands and knees.

“That was totally bizarre. I’ve never done anything like that in all my years of practice,” Ukabam said.

Fox then asked if he inserted a gloved, lubricated finger into her vagina.

“Never, and not on any patient,” Ukabam responded.

The defence asked if he would have moved his finger around in her vagina and said ‘I can feel your stomach.’

“I would never do that, no,” Ukabam said.

The patient alleged Ukabam told her she looked sad after the appointment and asked if he could give her a hug.

Ukabam said they often talked about her depression and he would often ask why she seemed sad.

He said he would very rarely give a patient a hug, or ask to give a patient a hug. He said he does not recall asking to give her a hug.

“It’s not impossible,” he said, when Fox asked if it could have happened. “It’s possible, but would be most unusual.”

Ukabam said the patient did not raise any concerns with him during or directly following the appointment.

He said he learned about her complaint a few months after the appointment.

“I was very much shocked, particularly for someone I had seen for so long,” Ukabam said.

Ukabam said over the years of seeing the patient, she had confided in him about some stressors in her life.

Fox read Ukabam’s medical notes on the patient about her depression. One of his notes said “she looked sad.” Ukabam said he noted her depression because it could affect her stomach conditions.

As with other complainants, Fox asked Ukabam about the medications prescribed to her throughout the years.

To finish his questioning, Fox asked Ukabam about his resignation in December 2018.

He said once the word of a hearing was posted on the College of Physicians and Surgeons website and the media had picked it up, he made the decision to resign.

“I just felt stressed out and I had planned to retire in a year from that date,” Ukabam said. “Since these things were beginning to impact my work, I felt it was better to retire a year before my scheduled retirement.”

More to come…