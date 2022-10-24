Icy conditions close several southern Sask. highways

Numerous highways in south-central Saskatchewan were closed on Monday morning due to icy conditions.

As of 8 a.m., Highway 1 between Moose Jaw and Regina was closed, along with a large portion between Swift Current and Moose Jaw, according to the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.

Other roadways surrounding Moose Jaw were also closed including Highways 36, 39 and 2.

The closures stretch all the way down to the United States border on Highways 36 and 2.

Conditions on closed highways are described as slushy, icy or ice covered, with heavy, drifting or packed snow. Visibility is reduced or at zero in some areas.

Travel is not recommended on several other highways around Swift Current, Regina and Moose Jaw.

WEATHER WARNINGS

Snowfall and winter storm warnings are in effect for parts of eastern Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings in the areas surrounding Estevan, Weyburn, Radville, Milestone, Hudson Bay, Porcupine Plain, Kamsack, Canora, Preeceville, Pelican Narrows, Cumberland House and Creighton.

Winter storm warnings were issued in Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling, Wawota, Yorkton, Melville and Esterhazy.

Freezing rain is expected to develop into heavy snow on Monday morning in the affected areas.

A Colorado Low moving through the eastern prairies is expected to bring 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

“Accumulating freezing rain is possible along both the Trans-Canada Highway and Yellowhead Highway corridors,” Environment Canada said in the alert.

Environment Canada recommended considering postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

“Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together,” the alert said.

OUTAGES

Unplanned power outages are affecting three areas of Saskatchewan.

The largest outage includes the City of Moose Jaw and surrounding areas. In an update at 9:25 a.m., SaskPower said crews are still working to restore power for customers in this area.

SaskPower does not have an estimated time for repair.

Affected communities include the City of Moose Jaw, Mortlach, Caron, Caronport, Briercrest, Avonlea, Rouleau, Belle Plaine, Marquis, Tuxford, Buffalo Pound, Drink Water , Riverhurst , Spring Valley and surrounding areas.

Other outages were reported around Kamsack and in some communities near the U.S. border including Radville, including Gladmar and Lake Alma. Crews are determining the cause of these outages, SaskPower said.

For the latest updates on power status in your community, check the SaskPower outage map.

SaskTel customers in Caronport may also be experiencing an outage affecting homephone, wireless, internet and maxTV stream services.

“The outage in Caronport is a major outage due to a power outage caused by the recent storm in the Moose Jaw area. SaskPower will be on route to restore power once roads are safely re-opened,” SaskTel said in a tweet.

