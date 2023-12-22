REGINA
Regina

    • If you want a white Christmas, here's where you can find snow in Sask.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has determined that all the talk about a brown Christmas will be a reality for many parts of Saskatchewan.

    “If it’s brown now, it’ll stay that way – no new snow is expected to arrive this weekend,” ECCC said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

    However, there are some regions in the province that do have some snow on the ground.

    “If you're looking for snow, head to the southeast, the Cypress Hills or some areas of the parkland and north,” the post continued.

    Much of the mild weather and lack of precipitation this fall and winter can and will be blamed on the phenomenon known as El Nino.

    El Nino occurs when there is an unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean during the winter months.

    The last recorded El Nino occurred in 2015-16.

