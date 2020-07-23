REGINA -- A man has been charged with impaired driving in connection to a fatal crash near Lumsden.

One woman died after a vehicle rolled over into a ditch on July 13, according to Lumsden RCMP.

Police subsequently charged 54-year-old Glen Sauer, from Regina, with one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He was arrested in Lumsden on July 17 and released. He is scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court on September 10, 2020.

RCMP said officers and first responders attended the rollover incident at 2:30 a.m. at Township Road 211, finding the 54-year-old woman outside the vehicle.

Officers determined the woman was dead, RCMP said. The other occupant, a 54-year-old man, was located inside the vehicle and taken to hospital in Regina.

RCMP initially said findings indicated the lone SUV rolled into a ditch when heading westbound.