REGINA -- The curling community paused on Sunday to remember one of their own.

Aly Jenkins was honoured with a special ceremony at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Jenkins died in October due to complications in childbirth.

"Just completely heartbreaking, she was just a lovely person," Wild Card skip Jennifer Jones said. "(She was) full of life and love of curling."

Tears filled Moose Jaw's Mosaic Place while the competition stopped to pay tribute to Jenkins.

"It was a pretty amazing moment for everyone to a moment here in Saskatchewan," Jenkins' teammate Nancy Martin said. "It's really nice that everyone got to think of Aly for a minute."

Jenkins' provincial finalist teammates, her husband Scott and her three children — Brady, Avery and Sydney — were emotional through a video tribute on the screens.

"(It's) just tough," her teammate Sherri Anderson said. "People get behind people in Saskatchewan and especially because of the very tragic way that it happened."

Curlers from across the country have been reaching out to the Jenkins family to show their support. Team Ontario skip Rachel Homan brought brooms with a unique design to honour Jenkins to Moose Jaw this year.

"I know that it was her goal to be here and I know she would have been," Homan said. "So, she's out on our brooms this week. She's in our hearts when we're out there."

Sara and Jenna England know the feeling of losing a parent. Their mother, curling great Sandra Schmirler, passed away before they were six years old.

"It's really hard talking about it because you never want to think about it," Sara said. "Jenna and I obviously know the pain that the kids might feel when they grow up, especially if they get into curling. Having her spirit around is just one of the best feelings, because that's how we've gotten to know Mom, is through the spirit and legacy that lives on, and I think it's important to keep hers going too."

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts runs until Feb. 23.