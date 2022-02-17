Increased RCMP presence expected near Sask. borders ahead of weekend demonstrations

Residents near two Saskatchewan border crossings will likely notice an increased police presence this weekend, as RCMP work to keep roads open during weekend demonstrations.

In a news release Thursday, Saskatchewan RCMP said it is aware of demonstrations expected to occur this weekend at the North Portal and Northgate Canada/United States border crossings.

“Demonstrations may interrupt the normal flow of traffic. Our objective in policing any demonstrations this weekend is to work to restore the orderly flow of traffic in the safest manner possible,” RCMP said in the release.

RCMP said it will be engaging with all involved stakeholders to make them aware of the “current legal boundaries of a peaceful and lawful protest.” Demonstrators without access to a staging area on private land will be turned away from the area by police.

“Saskatchewan RCMP officers have been and will continue to distribute these details to the gathered demonstrators,” RCMP said.

Police said updates will be provided as they become available.