Indigenous Mapping Workshop comes to Regina for first time

Earlier this month, scholars got direct access to the latest tools and training in the field of mapping at the 2024 Indigenous Mapping Conference.

Google, NASA and Esri Canada were some of the partners who shared their information and capacities at the First Nations University of Canada. There were 35 hands-on training sessions between during the conference, which ran from Oct. 16 and Oct. 18.

Steve DeRoy, the CEO of the Firelight Group, said the purpose of the conference was to explore the ideas of place and space for Indigenous mapping enthusiasts.

“The whole idea was to expose people to a wide array of technologies that are available to Indigenous peoples and then let them decide what works for them,” said DeRoy.

A number of types of mapping is explored, spanning across science, engineering and mathematics, giving the attendees much to think about.

“I think this is a really good initiative to build that relationship and build that capacity to understand who we are as First Nations people and be able to determine and define our lands,” said Jamin Mike, from the Saskatchewan Aboriginal Land Technicians.

Nikki Tulley, a scientist from NASA, said attendees hold a unique knowledge to their homelands and environments, which shouldn’t be replaced by technology but instead combined.

“Satellite data can only take us so far, it really takes those extra set of eyes on the ground that see the landscapes. The expert knowledge holders are the ones in the community,” said Tulley.

This is the 10th year for the Indigenous Mapping Workshop. Over the years, they have hosted 15 events across Canada, as well one in Melbourne, Australia.

Over this time, Deroy said new technology has changed mapping, but right now it’s easier than ever to get a device, head out and explore.

“It’s really exciting to see these companies respond in a positive way, respond to the needs Indigenous peoples have,” he said.

Over 2,000 people have taken part in the Indigenous Mapping Workshop over the past 10 years. Materials are available online for those interested in what the program has to offer.