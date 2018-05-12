

CTV Regina





A 17-month-old child is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the village of Pelican Narrows, located in north-eastern Sask.

On Friday around 5 p.m., Pelican Narrows RCMP responded to a complaint of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The initial investigation revealed that the infant was struck by a truck that was backing up in a residential yard.

She was rushed to a local clinic, where she was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

Holistic workers from the Peter Ballantyne First Nation and Victim Services are assisting the families affected.

RCMP has ruled out alcohol as a factor in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.