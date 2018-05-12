Infant dead after being struck by truck in Pelican Narrows
CTV Regina
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 7:15PM CST
A 17-month-old child is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the village of Pelican Narrows, located in north-eastern Sask.
On Friday around 5 p.m., Pelican Narrows RCMP responded to a complaint of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
The initial investigation revealed that the infant was struck by a truck that was backing up in a residential yard.
She was rushed to a local clinic, where she was later pronounced dead.
No other injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.
Holistic workers from the Peter Ballantyne First Nation and Victim Services are assisting the families affected.
RCMP has ruled out alcohol as a factor in the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing.