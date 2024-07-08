REGINA
    • Inmates at large following escape from Yorkton correctional centre

    Brett Schnieder and Chase Ahpay are both wanted on warrant by Yorkton RCMP for being unlawfully at large. (Courtesy: Yorkton RCMP) Brett Schnieder and Chase Ahpay are both wanted on warrant by Yorkton RCMP for being unlawfully at large. (Courtesy: Yorkton RCMP)
    Police are searching for two men following an escape at a correctional centre in Yorkton, Sask.

    The escape was reported at around 1 p.m. on July 7. Yorkton RCMP have been working to find the suspects and is now asking the public to report sightings of the two men.

    Brett Schneider, 30, and Chase Ahpay, 22, are both wanted for being unlawfully at large.

    Schneider is described as five feet, six inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair. Brett was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans.

    He has multiple tattoos, including a skull on his right hand, a rose on his left hand, lettering on his eyes and cheek and several other tattoos on his neck, arms and fingers.

    Chase Ahpay is described as having dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey sweat suit and black and white shoes.

    Yorkton RCMP believe the duo may be seeking a ride. The service advises the public not to pick up hitchhikers and to lock their vehicles.

    It’s unknown whether Schneider and Ahpay are still together or if they have separated.

    Schnieder or Ahpay should not be approached. If spotted, residents should contact Yorkton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

