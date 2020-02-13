REGINA -- An inquest into the death of a 13-year-old boy is scheduled for March.

Kaleab Schmidt was found unresponsive on his family farm on April 30, 2018. Emergency Services were called and CPR was performed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest into Schmidt’s death is scheduled for March 2 to 6 at the Holiday Inn and Suites in Regina. Additional dates are blocked off from March 9 to 13 if necessary.

“The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner’s jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths,” The Ministry of Justice said in a news release.