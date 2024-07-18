REGINA
Regina

    • Interactive biathlon optical rifle demonstration to be held on Friday

    W.S Hawrylak school is seen in this image. (Photo source: Google street view) W.S Hawrylak school is seen in this image. (Photo source: Google street view)
    If you see what looks like a firearm on Friday afternoon near W.S Hawrylak School in east Regina, don’t be alarmed.

    A camp, which is operated by Care4Kids and delivered by Biathlon Saskatchewan, will give about 40 youth the chance to try biathlon, a winter sport that combines rifle shooting and cross-country skiing.

    The interactive session will be held from 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. in the green space of the school at 2530 Assiniboine Ave E, and will give participants the opportunity to try optical biathlon rifles.

    According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), these types of rifles may look like real firearms but do not shoot a projectile.

    Optical biathlon rifles use camera technology to taka a picture of the target and communicate through an electronic display whether the picture taken is a hit or miss on the target.

    RPS recognizes the appearance of rifles might cause some alarm, so signage will be placed near entry points to the greenspace to notify the public of what is taking place.

    The Regina Police service said notices will be placed near the biathlon demonstration. (Provided by the Regina Police Service)

