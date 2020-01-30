Volunteer Len Gendall has given his time to Scout’s Canada for more than 33 years.

"Some groups go winter camping and that's a challenge in its own right,” Gendall said. “I slept in an outdoor quinzhee once but I didn’t enjoy it that much."

Volunteering for Scouts Canada isn’t all Gendall does. On Wednesdays, Gendall volunteers at the Marian Centre Soup Kitchen.

"You can really tell that some of these men really need it and they appreciate just being there," he said.

The retired civil engineer also helps out at his church by teaching Sunday school.

"With buildings and with children you're bringing them up,” Gendall said. “You're building a strong foundation and just helping them grow and so that they'll be strong in the future."

When Gendall isn't giving his time, he's giving his blood. He’s donated blood more than 100 times. His daughter Amy Auton said he's an easy man to look up too.

"Just because of the way he does it and the manner that he does it and his attitude towards it,” Amy Auton said. “He's always willing to say yes. I don’t think I’ve ever heard him say no. And even though he's getting up there in age, he still acts like he was 40-years-old and 30-years-old and he just does it with that gusto and energy still."

But the grandfather of ten grandchildren said he volunteers because help is always needed.

"When you see the men that come to the Marian Centre and knowing that they're getting a warm meal, a place to come out of the cold and just some body to talk to r say hello in the morning, it does make you feel good to make a difference."