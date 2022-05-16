'It means so much': Educators honoured for multiple decades of service at on-reserve school

Eleven of the school’s educators, who have spent two decades or more at the school, were honoured at the gala. (Brady Lang / CTV News) Eleven of the school’s educators, who have spent two decades or more at the school, were honoured at the gala. (Brady Lang / CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks

A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener