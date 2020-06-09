REGINA -- Handmade creations are Megan Hazel’s specialty, and when she heard about Dr. Saqib Shahab’s love for knitted sweaters, she wanted to add to his collection. She crafted a sterling silver lapel pin, that looks like one of Dr. Shahab’s sweater vests.

“It’s a thank you to him for helping us, as a province, get through this as well as we are at this point,” said Hazel.

Almost every day since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Saskatchewan in March, Hazel watches Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer address the province.

“I find that, just hearing his voice, his calming manner, and him sharing his knowledge and helping us through this time, I find that (has) really helped me,” said Hazel.

After Hazel heard the story behind one of Dr. Shahab’s iconic sweater vests, she got to work on the lapel pin, and completed it in just a couple days. One of Hazel’s friends, who works at the legislative building, gave Dr. Shahab the pin on Monday.

While Hazel hasn’t spoke to Dr. Shahab about the gift, she was sent photos of him trying the pin on. Dr. Shahab also thanked Hazel for the pin during Tuesday’s press conference.

“Vests are very practical. We can use them in all four seasons in Saskatchewan, even on chilly summer nights,” said Dr. Shahab. “We are a province that is pragmatic and practical. That’s how we address COVID-19 and other issues in the past. So, I appreciate the symbolism there as well.”

While Hazel never expected her gesture would gain such an audience, she hopes it will inspire others to spread kindness as well.

“I was explaining to my eight-year-old son this morning, because he was saying, ‘Why did you do this? Why are people excited about it?’” said Hazel. “If you feel like you want to do something for someone, you just do it. It’s all about trying to be kind.”