'It's getting quite monotonous': Regina apartment building residents baffled by string of thefts
A group of residents of a Regina housing complex are frustrated following a string of odd thefts.
William Lawson believes someone is entering apartments at the Huston Heights housing complex and stealing personal items.
“We make great pains to make sure our door is locked when we leave and when we come back and the door has been unlocked and stuff in our apartment has gone missing,” he told CTV News.
There is no sign of forced entry to any of the apartments that have reported thefts. The doors on each unit are secured with deadbolts that latch into steel frames.
The situation is baffling Lawson and other residents.
“[We] go to painstaking lengths to make sure it’s locked before we leave and then when we return, the door is unlocked,” he said.
According to Lawson, the most recent entry occurred just this week while he and his wife were out shopping. Nothing was taken this time.
Down the hall, resident Ryan Pielak claims the same thing has been happening to him but not as frequently.
“I can’t find anything missing but I come back and my door is unlocked,” Pielak said.
Both Lawson and Pielak are residents of Huston Heights, a housing complex for people with physical challenges in Regina's northwest.
There are security cameras in the building but not in every hallway.
One resident has installed his own hallway camera. Building management has changed Lawson’s door lock numerous times but the incidents keep happening.
Police reports have been made, according to Lawson.
“We’ve called the police maybe two or three times and it’s getting quite monotonous,” he said.
“We just, now we just grin and bear it.”
Going forward, tenants are being urged to report any incidents so that investigations can be conducted.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New one-and-done therapy can help curb severe COVID-19 infection: Canadian-led study
A Canadian-led study of a new potential antiviral therapy shows a single dose can help cut the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Are video games good for kids' brains or bad for them? New research suggests the answer is 'no' to both
A small new study has found that neither the frequency of daily gaming reported by pre-teen children nor the specific video game genres they chose to play were linked with their performance on a standardized cognitive tests.
Canada deploys military assessment team to Turkiye after earthquake
Canada deployed a disaster assessment team to Turkey on Wednesday in the wake of a devastating earthquake that's killed thousands, as the federal government faced criticism that the window to help with rescue efforts was closing.
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
A man has been arrested and two children are dead after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The deadly crash sent multiple children to area hospitals and parents scrambling to find their kids shortly after they dropped them off for the day at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, north of Montreal.
Alphabet shares dive after Google AI chatbot Bard flubs answer in ad
Alphabet Inc. lost US$100 billion in market value on Wednesday after its new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event failed to dazzle, feeding worries that the Google parent is losing ground to rival Microsoft.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
Indigo payment systems, online store down after 'cybersecurity incident'
Indigo's payment systems and online store are down after a 'cybersecurity incident,' the company announced on Wednesday evening.
Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing, saying it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations.
Tyre Nichols documents: Officer never explained stop to him
The officer who pulled Tyre Nichols from his car before police fatally beat him never explained why he was being stopped, newly released documents show, and emerging reports from Memphis residents suggest that was common.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing his wife appears in court
A man accused of killing his wife made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
-
'I lost all my friends': Saskatoon couple coping with loss of family and friends in Turkiye
A Saskatoon couple is left feeling powerless to help their family and friends dig out of the rubble following the two major earthquakes in Turkiye on Monday.
-
Sask. and Manitoba residents contributed the least to investments in 2022: Survey
A survey from TD Bank reveals Saskatchewan and Manitoba have the highest number of people in the country who didn’t contribute to their investments last year.
Winnipeg
-
Property tax and fee increases part of Winnipeg's proposed budget for 2023
For the first time with Mayor Scott Gillingham at the helm of Winnipeg City Hall, a new proposed budget has been tabled for 2023.
-
Plan to redevelop U of M-owned golf course into urban community gets green light
A plan to transform a former golf course owned by the University of Manitoba into a complete urban community has cleared its first hurdles.
-
'We want justice': Lawsuit claims feds owe $11 billion to Treaty 1 First Nations
An annual $5 payment to members of seven First Nations has remained the same for more than 150 years, but one man is hoping to change that. Zongidaya Nelson is suing the federal government for 11 billion dollars on the behalf of his Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation, and the six other First Nations in Manitoba that signed Treaty 1 in 1871.
Calgary
-
Man charged in fatal May incident that threw victim from vehicle
A man has been charged in relation to a May 2022 single-vehicle collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
Calgary soccer star survives earthquake – but worried for teammates
Calgary soccer star Sam Adekugbe is working with the Red Cross, urging Canadians to donate to quake relief.Adekugbe plays professionally in Turkiye, for Hatayspor, in the devastated city of Antakya.
-
Airdrie RCMP investigating noon-hour pharmacy robbery
Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a pharmacy robbery took place Wednesday over the lunch hour.
Edmonton
-
Girl kidnapped from Edmonton street, sexually assaulted in nearby apartment: police
A man has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl and Edmonton police believe there may be more victims.
-
Fort Saskatchewan woman charged with arson following daycare, dental office blaze
A 33-year-old woman is facing four counts of arson after a series of fires in Fort Saskatchewan.
-
Second bomb threat made against Sylvan Lake school
For the second time in as many days, Fox Run School in Sylvan Lake was evacuated after a bomb threat on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario lawyer facing discipline after filing $229-million lawsuit against sugar baby he was 'obsessed' with
An Ontario lawyer who filed a $229-million lawsuit against his former “sugar baby” for alleged fraud had his case dismissed after the court found he'd become "obsessed" with the young woman when she attempted to end their arrangement.
-
New details revealed about death of married couple in Bowmanville
The man and pregnant woman found dead in a Bowmanville, Ont. home last weekend were married, police say.
-
Ontario woman’s family missed birth of her child due to visitor visa delays
It’s been over a year since Faith Emenike filled out an application in hopes that her family would be able to visit her in Canada as she gave birth to her first child—but all she’s heard is radio silence.
Ottawa
-
Employees, vendor speak out about abrupt Highbridge Construction closure
The abrupt closure of Ottawa-based Highbridge Construction is having a ripple effect on everyone from homeowners and employees to contractors who say they're owed thousands of dollars.
-
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
A man has been arrested and two children are dead after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The deadly crash sent multiple children to area hospitals and parents scrambling to find their kids shortly after they dropped them off for the day at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, north of Montreal.
-
Ottawa physiotherapist, 35, identified as victim of suspicious death
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in the city's east end.
Vancouver
-
Calls growing to send top Vancouver SAR team to Turkiye for earthquake relief
Members of the Turkish-Canadian community are wondering why Vancouver's top search and rescue team has yet to be deployed to Turkiye to assist with earthquake relief.
-
Motorcyclist killed in Burnaby crash
Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a crash Wednesday morning that left a 33-year-old man dead.
-
Vancouver food bank partners with 34 new programs as record 15K people seek support monthly
The Greater Vancouver Food Bank has partnered with 34 new community agencies this year alone, as the organization races to meet record-breaking demands that are showing no signs of slowing.
Montreal
-
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
A man has been arrested and two children are dead after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The deadly crash sent multiple children to area hospitals and parents scrambling to find their kids shortly after they dropped them off for the day at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, north of Montreal.
-
'There are no words': Laval daycare bus crash prompts outpouring of condolences on Parliament Hill
Condolences are pouring in on Parliament Hill after a Laval, Que., city bus crashed into a daycare on Wednesday morning, with federal politicians of all stripes expressing their sympathies with the families affected and gratitude to the first responders.
-
Chateauguay's snowbanks remain uncleared in row between mayor, blue collar workers
Chateauguay is still digging out from all the recent snow – but the mayor is underwater due to a municipal spat. The South Shore city’s mayor, Eric Allard, called in trucks from the private sector to help after blue-collar workers refused to work evenings and weekends to get the job done.
Vancouver Island
-
83-year-old busted travelling 100 km/h in school zone on Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they were in "disbelief" when they saw a senior driving more than 100 km/h through a school zone in Qualicum Beach, B.C.
-
CRD hiring workers from B.C. mainland to help with recycling pickup delays
Residents of Greater Victoria have been contending with frequent recycling pickup delays, and now the Capital Regional District (CRD) is looking at ways to offset the service disruptions.
-
Tofino restaurant destroyed by fire to reopen at nearby resort
A popular Tofino, B.C., restaurant that was destroyed by fire shortly before Christmas is poised to open a new location in the comings weeks.
Atlantic
-
Texas low will bring mix of rain and snow to Maritimes Thursday and Friday
A Texas low will bring a mix of precipitation into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.
-
Patients involved in N.S. mass shooting among those caught up in major privacy breach
Nova Scotia Health is under the microscope after eight employees were found snooping into medical records. The privacy breaches involve the electronic health records of people associated with the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, among others.
-
Health-care care package: Maritime provinces still digesting details of Ottawa's funding announcement
The number-crunching continues a day after the premiers sat-down with the prime minister to talk about health-care funding.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. family in shock as workplace fatality case dismissed over trial delays
A grieving family in Noelville, Ont., is reeling after a judge dismissed a trial connected to a 2019 workplace fatality involving a close family member.
-
Here are the prize winners in the Ultimate Dream Home draw
The wait is over for ticketholders in the latest Canadian Hard of Hearing Association's Ultimate Dream Home Draw as Pure Country Sudbury morning show hosts pulled the names of the prize winners Wednesday afternoon.
-
Former Sudbury police officer charged with sexual assault, exploitation
In a case that dates to 2007, Wayne Foster, a former police officer in Sudbury, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.
Kitchener
-
'It’s horrific': Community honours Karen Cunningham after Woodstock police call her death suspicious
A memorial has been set up in the area where 30-year-old Karen Cunningham’s body was found, as police in Woodstock continue to investigate her death as “suspicious” in nature.
-
'I can’t even tell you how devastating it was': Equine herpes kills several horses at Wellington County farm
More than 20 horses are in quarantine and several have died at a farm in Wellington County, after ten were infected with equine herpes last month.
-
'It's a different level': K-W Titan hopefuls hit the court as tryouts get underway
The K-W Titans are preparing to hit the court for another season of hooping it up, and while some players are a slam dunk, others are looking to earn a spot on the team.