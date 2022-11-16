'It's not cold enough': Argos staying positive about brisk Sask. temperatures ahead of Grey Cup

The Toronto Argonauts took to the field at Mosaic Stadium on Wednesday for their first practice in Saskatchewan ahead of Grey Cup 109.

“It was great. It was cold but it wasn’t painful. If the game’s like it was today, I look forward to it. Some wise words that Andrew (Harris) said, ‘Our attitude is it’s not cold enough’ so that’s how we’re approaching the game,” said Argos quarterback, McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

“I can blow my breath and see it. It’s a big difference (from when we played here in the summer) But it’s cool to soak in this atmosphere,” said defensive lineman, Ja’Gared Davis.

“It’s not the ideal weather we would like to play in but it’s a blessing to be able to play in this weather because a lot of other teams are going to be sitting a home watching this game on Sunday.”

The team was on the field for about 90 minutes Wednesday morning going through plays while adjusting to the snow sleet on the turf and cool air.

“I think most of the guys reacted pretty well you know. We had a couple of guys that had their hands in their pockets but that’s to be expected. Really that’s what practice is for is to get us ready for Sunday,” said Bethel-Thompson.

While some players layered up, Bethel-Thompson kept his normal regime.

“I’d rather have these things than something that’s artificial between me and the ball,” said Bethel-Thompson pointing to his hands while noting he refuses to wear gloves for warmth. “You keep them warm with a little bit of moisture whether that’s through your breathe or you definitely want a hot pack.”

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers held their first practice at Leibel Field on Wednesday however quarterback, Zach Collaros was absent. Collaros suffered an ankle injury in the Western Final on Sunday. But the Bomber’s were adamant he was going to play in the Grey Cup. The Argos also are prepared for a Collaros matchup.

“I absolutely do (expect to see him on Sunday). It’s going to take a lot to take him out of this game. We want to see their best in the game too,” said running back, Andrew Harris.

Harris knows a thing or two about injuries after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle back in August that kept him out until the post-season. Now Harris is weighing the option of retirement possibly pending the outcome of Sunday’s matchup.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t thinking about that. We’ll see how the game goes and how I’m feeling. I’m not going to make any rash decisions after the game. But I’ll have to reassess what’s next for me,” said Harris.

Sunday’s game will be the first Grey Cup held at New Mosaic Stadium since it began hosting CFL games in 2017.

Even though the stomping grounds will be closer to Winnipeg there still could be quite a few fans cheering for Toronto.

“I have a few friends from Regina and they seem to think it’s going to be an Argo fan base because everyone hates the Bombers so much in Regina,” said Harris. “We’re just looking forward to (it). It’s probably one of the most beautiful stadiums in the league and you know heart of the prairies right now. So we’re going to enjoy the festivities and the atmosphere for sure.”

Both teams will hold closed practices on Thursday.