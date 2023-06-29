'It's real special': New $7.6M clubhouse unveiled at Yorkton's Deer Park Golf Course

Yorkton, Sask. -

Yorkton’s Deer Park Golf Course has its eyes set on being one of the top places to hit the links in Saskatchewan, thanks to a major renovation.

A brand new, $7.6 million clubhouse now welcomes golfers locally and from far and wide. The upgrade included the addition of sewage and potable water to the facility, which wasn’t available in years past.

The change is one many didn’t think would happen, according to Yorkton Mayor Mitch Hippsley.

“In business you must invest, you can’t just take and give,” he said during a news conference on Wednesday.

“Here we are and [this was] done in the era of COVID.”

Hippsley said this clubhouse won’t just be for golf, it’s also to bring people in for private events, like weddings and anniversaries. In terms of the negative public feedback on the cost of the facility, Hippsley said this is all about marketing the city.

“The word clubhouse is kind of an old term, it’s not a club here, everyone is welcome here all the amenities of this building, I invite everyone to come out and take a good, hard look,” he said.

“We’ve done it right, that’s what it’s all about.”

Work on the project, behind the scenes, included locals. NL Construction did the work, while AODBT Architecture and Interior Design did the planning and design work.

The lead on the project was a man who grew up learning the game of golf at Deer Park, Mitch Strocen.

“It’s a real special feeling,” he said. “To see the culmination of three, four years of effort, it’s real special.”

Strocen said the work was well worth it and hopes to see the facility in all seasons, with the facility utilizing cross-country skiing in the colder months.

He added that with rains and technical issues last summer, it wasn’t a given that the opening date this June could be feasible.

It was pulled off in 14 months though.

“There’s a lot of good golf in this area, do the tour, come on out for a weekend. Enjoy the facilities and enjoy this new clubhouse,” Strocen said.

Additionally, Hippsley revealed a plaque Wednesday to recognize the building, complete with names of the councillors who passed the project through chambers. He also revealed a second plaque, which will sit on ‘G.G.’s Patio,’ named in honour of Garth Glauser, a long-time member of the golf course.

The Glauser family donated funds for the furniture in the clubhouse, along with Concept3 Business Interiors Ltd.

A new year-round restaurant is also a part of the new build, called “The Owl’s Nest.” An improved pro shop, a new parking lot and renovated space surrounding the clubhouse is also featured in the now-finished project.