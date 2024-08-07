'It's very scary': Melville couple deals with business damage costs after break-in

On July 31st at approximately 4:15 a.m. Melville RCMP received a report of a break-in at the Waverley Bar and Grill in Melville.

Although no one was hurt, several windows and doors were damaged, including one of the co-owners cars which had all four of its tires being slashed.

“It's very scary,” co-owner Alin Cui expressed.

Cui and her husband took over the small business several months ago. The two live on site with three other long-term tenants who were present during the incident.

“I come here to Melville for [only] seven months. I really like Melville, the people are really good, but I don't know why [this happened],” Cui added.

Aside from repairs costing the couple close to $5,000, Cui said she is scared to keep the restaurant open late at night.

"Every night [now] it's scary you know. I talk to my husband, I’m scared the alarm won’t go off,” she said.

One tenant, who has lived at the bar for years, said he never experienced an occurrence like this.

"I was kind of shocked because I never saw this happen before,” Andy Pryhitka told CTV News.

"I'm hoping it doesn't happen again, I can't see it, but I mean it's pretty disturbing."

Since the offence, Melville RCMP arrested a male teenager who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

As a result, he faces four charges: two counts of breaking and entering with intent, one count of mischief under $5,000, and one count of failing to comply with a release order condition.

The youth is scheduled to appear in court in Melville on Sept. 16

With the investigation continuing, RCMP asks anyone with information to contact them immediately.