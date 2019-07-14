Storms were surging throughout Southern Saskatchewan on Saturday night, but the resort community of Mistusinne, south of Elbow, was hit with large hail that caused extensive damage to homes and vehicles.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said the hail in the area spanned from the size of hen eggs to tennis balls.

According to Anna Erickson, who was in a home in the area, the storm lasted around three minutes and came on very suddenly.

“It all of a sudden it got pretty dark, really windy, started just pouring, and then the hail started.”

Erickson said their vehicles could be damaged beyond saving, with windshields and sun roofs completely blown out by the hail, and bodies dented by hail. The siding on a neighbours home was also torn up by the hail.

She said many people familiar with the area believe this storm is the worst to hit the region in years.

“You couldn’t even see the vehicles that were outside of our window. The wind was swirling the rain was swirling,” said Erickson. “We all moved towards the inside of the cabin, we have no basement here. It was terrifying.”

Mistusinne is approximately 180 km northwest of Regina.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings are still active throughout Saskatchewan and updated information can be found on the Environment and Climate Change Canada website.