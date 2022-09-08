James Smith Cree Nation, Indigenous leaders expected to speak

The leaders of a community rocked by a mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured are expected to speak Thursday morning.

The leaders will address media during a planned news conference in the community at 11 a.m. CST. CTV News plans to stream the event live. It can be viewed using the player above.

The planned media availability comes following the arrest and subsequent death of Myles Sanderson.

The 31-year-old was the prime suspect in the mass stabbing incident that resulted in 11 deaths and 18 injuries.

He was taken into custody south of Rosthern, Sask. after a four-day man hunt.

His brother, Damien, 31, was found dead on Monday in a grassy area on James Smith Cree Nation. His injuries did not appear self-inflicted, according to police.

James Smith Chief Wally Burns spoke publicly for the first time following the incident during a vigil held in Prince Albert Wednesday night.

"I'm holding back a lot of hurt, anger. I wish this was just a dream," Burns said.

"Every day when I woke up, that's the first thing I thought of."

Burns asked for prayers for both his community and Weldon, a village where a man was killed during the mass stabbing incident.

"We all need it," he said.

More details to come...