

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





The Regina Jazz Society kicked off its annual JazzFest on Wednesday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning opened the 10th year of the festival. JazzFest will feature more than 150 local musicians at 35 different venues and 15 local clubs. The festival runs until Sunday night throughout Regina.

Headliners will be performing at the U of R, the Hilton Doubletree Ballroom, Le Bistro and Bushwakkers Brew Pub.

A full list of performances can be found at the Regina JazzFest website.